As the year draws to a close, another Microsoft-owned game studio is organizing, with Texan developer id Software voting to unionize on Friday, per the Communication Workers of America (CWA).



The CWA notes that a "strong majority" of the studio's staff voted in favor of unionization, with 165 workers now joining a wall-to-wall union. Like with prior studio organizational efforts, Microsoft has voluntarily recognized the union.



“The wall-to-wall organizing effort at id Software was much needed; it’s incredibly important that developers across the industry unite to push back on all the unilateral workplace changes that are being handed down from industry executives,” said id Software producer Andrew Willis.



“The union is a way for us, the developers, to take back control of the industry we love and to ensure that it delivers high-quality products from high-quality workers who have health benefits and longevity beyond quarterly profits.”

DOOM: The Dark Ages released back in May 2025. (Image credit: Microsoft / id Software)

id Software is an iconic studio, well-known for its work on games such as the DOOM and Quake franchises. Earlier this year, id Software launched its latest game, DOOM: The Dark Ages, which was well-received and went on win the Innovation in Accessibility award at Game Awards 2025.



Notably, with this undertaking, every North American game studio under ZeniMax Media is now unionized, with Bethesda Game Studios and ZeniMax Online Studios having organized last year.



Almost 4,000 game developers under Microsoft are part of a union, with several additional unions across Activision and Blizzard Entertainment.



“Remote work isn’t a perk. It’s a necessity for our health, our families, and our access needs. RTO policies should not be handed down from executives with no consideration for accessibility or our well-being,” says id Software lead services programmer Chris Hays. “With a union, we will have the opportunity to make sure that everyone has a voice in the things that matter most to us.”



This comes as layoffs have been rampant in the gaming industry across the past couple of years, including at Microsoft, with multiple studios being shuttered and numerous employees being laid off.

