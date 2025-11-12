Valve's Steam Machine could undercut console pricing — if it can dodge tariffs and hardware shortages driven by AI

Valve has yet to officially reveal the Steam Machine's pricing.

Valve, the company that owns the immensely popular Steam storefront and that kicked off the handheld gaming craze in 2022 with the Steam Deck, just covertly announced three new Steam devices today.

The entrée is an all-new Steam Machine powered by a six-core AMD Zen 4 CPU and a semi-custom RDNA 3 GPU, together capable of delivering "4K gaming at 60 FPS" when using AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). It's sort of like a console, except it has access to Steam's gigantic library of PC games and it runs on SteamOS.

This is actually a revival of Valve's earlier small-form-factor devices, which debuted in 2015 but mostly fizzled out by 2018. Will this second attempt at making it work gain more traction? That's anyone's guess, but the immense success that the Steam Deck has enjoyed suggests that Valve really knows what it's doing with its hardware and ecosystem.

Joining the Steam Machine are a new Steam Frame VR headset and a new Steam Controller to tie everything together, with compatibility across all of Valve's modern devices and regular PCs.

One piece of data that's missing from Valve's announcements is pricing. Valve is targeting a Spring 2026 launch for its new hardware, so there are a few months left for tariffs and supply chain breakdowns to muck things up.

However, by looking at similar hardware and Valve's competitive nature, we can surmise as to what the Steam Machine might cost when it finally debuts.

Valve didn't reveal a price for the Steam Machine — Here's what I think it will cost

Valve's new Steam Machine is expected to launch in Spring 2026, but so far there's no mention of a price. (Image credit: Valve)

Valve hasn't yet set a price for the Steam Machine, so I'll preface this by reminding you that it's all speculation.

Jumping back to the Steam Deck's launch in 2022, Valve focused on attractive pricing and a tight ecosystem with its custom OS and massive collection of games rather than raw power.

The Steam Deck's custom AMD chip wasn't cutting edge, and its display was rather ordinary. You could pick up an introductory model for $399, though, which was too good a deal for many gamers to pass up.

I'm expecting to see a similar situation with the Steam Machine. Valve has opted for a Zen 4 processor and an RDNA 3 GPU to power the device, both of which are a generation behind the latest Zen 5 and RDNA 4 architectures from AMD. Regardless, Steam says the Machine should provide more than six times as much performance as the Steam Deck.

Here's a quick look at the raw specs of the Steam Machine.