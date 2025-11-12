Jump to:

Valve's Steam Machine could undercut console pricing — if it can dodge tariffs and hardware shortages driven by AI

Can Valve's new Steam Machine avoid the rising costs of memory and storage, or will it launch with a higher price than expected?

Steam Machine pricing
Valve has yet to officially reveal the Steam Machine's pricing. (Image credit: Steam | Getty Images | DNY59 | Future)
Valve, the company that owns the immensely popular Steam storefront and that kicked off the handheld gaming craze in 2022 with the Steam Deck, just covertly announced three new Steam devices today.

The entrée is an all-new Steam Machine powered by a six-core AMD Zen 4 CPU and a semi-custom RDNA 3 GPU, together capable of delivering "4K gaming at 60 FPS" when using AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). It's sort of like a console, except it has access to Steam's gigantic library of PC games and it runs on SteamOS.

Valve didn't reveal a price for the Steam Machine — Here's what I think it will cost

Valve's new Steam Machine is expected to launch in Spring 2026, but so far there's no mention of a price. (Image credit: Valve)

Valve hasn't yet set a price for the Steam Machine, so I'll preface this by reminding you that it's all speculation.

Jumping back to the Steam Deck's launch in 2022, Valve focused on attractive pricing and a tight ecosystem with its custom OS and massive collection of games rather than raw power.

The Steam Deck's custom AMD chip wasn't cutting edge, and its display was rather ordinary. You could pick up an introductory model for $399, though, which was too good a deal for many gamers to pass up.

I'm expecting to see a similar situation with the Steam Machine. Valve has opted for a Zen 4 processor and an RDNA 3 GPU to power the device, both of which are a generation behind the latest Zen 5 and RDNA 4 architectures from AMD. Regardless, Steam says the Machine should provide more than six times as much performance as the Steam Deck.

Here's a quick look at the raw specs of the Steam Machine.

Feature

Specifications

Models

512GB model and 2TB model. Can ship bundled with or without a Steam Controller.

CPU

Semi-custom AMD Zen 4, 6C / 12T, up to 4.8 GHz, 30W TDP

GPU

Semi-Custom AMD RDNA3, 28 CUs; 2.45GHz max sustained clock, 110W TDP; Supports 4K gaming @ 60 FPS with FSR; Ray tracing supported; Over 6x more powerful than Steam Deck.

Memory

16GB DDR5 + 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

Storage

512GB & 2TB SSD models; microSD card slot for expanded storage / portable catalog.

Power

Internal PSU, AC 110–240V

DisplayPort 1.4

Up to 4