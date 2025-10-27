What are "TMR" sticks, and do you really need them in a controller?

Every so often, a new term sneaks into controller specs that makes even controller collectors like me pause and squint. The latest buzzword is TMR, short for Tunneling Magnetoresistance. It might sound like something salvaged from the Roswell crash, but it’s actually a new magnetic sensing technology used in controller sticks, and many brands are starting to use it.



You’ve probably only just gotten familiar with Hall Effect joysticks and their promise of ending stick drift, now along comes TMR, touted as the next step forward in precision. So what exactly is it, how does it differ from Hall Effect, and do you really need it in your controller?

What are TMR sticks?

The GameSir G7 Pro is the best option if you play on Xbox and don't mind a wire (though it's wireless with other platforms). (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

TMR stands for Tunneling Magnetoresistance, and that's the last time I'm going to type that in full. TMR is another form of contactless magnetic sensing, so it operates just like Hall Effect, but it works a little differently under the hood.



Instead of detecting magnetic fields through voltage changes (as Hall Effect does), TMR sensors measure changes in electrical resistance caused by magnetic fields. This difference allows TMR sensors to pick up even tinier movements and deliver more precise readings.



TMR technology itself isn’t actually all that new. It dates back to the good old 1990s, when it was used for magnetic hard drives, and it’s been in industrial sensors and the automotive industry for years, but it’s only recently made its way into gaming controllers thanks to falling costs and smaller components. Basically, scientists figured out how to miniaturize these sensors, and now every Call of Duty sweat can benefit.

How are TMR sticks different from Hall Effect?

You could think of Hall Effect as the first major leap forward from analog, and TMR as the next evolution. Both eliminate physical contact, which means no stick drift and a much longer lifespan. But TMR takes it up a notch in a few ways. TMR has higher sensitivity because it detects smaller stick movements, so it's great for racing games or shooters where precision matters.



There's also a lower power draw to consider, as TMR sticks are more energy-efficient, which is particularly important for wireless controllers and gaming handhelds.



There are 3 stick types you'll find in a controller, listed in order of precision (aka most fancy):

Analog which relies on physical friction and wears down

which relies on physical friction and wears down The Hall Effect, which uses magnets and voltage changes

which uses magnets and voltage changes TMR which measures resistance instead of voltage

TMR sticks are also more stable over time. They tend to stay perfectly centered with virtually no dead zone, even after heavy use. Of course, all of that comes at a price. TMR sensors cost more to produce, which is why most mainstream controllers still stick (no pun intended) with Hall Effect or traditional analog parts.

Which controllers actually use TMR sticks?

The GameSir Cyclone 2 is good for PC players who don't want to spend over $50 on a controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

As of now, only a handful of controllers have adopted TMR technology, with no Xbox wireless console-compatible models yet, but there are a few options if you play on a Windows PC or Nintendo Switch (or dock your gaming handheld to the TV).



First off, though, if you don't mind playing with a wire, there's the GameSir G7 Pro that is compatible with Xbox. It's pricier than GameSir's other options but comes with rubber grips, swappable faceplates, micro switch buttons, and a charging stand for playing wirelessly (on other platforms).

If you game primarily on PC, and you have money to burn, the Razer Wolverine V3 8K is even better.

BEST FOR XBOX GameSir G7 Pro: $79.99 at Amazon "The GameSir G7 Pro is a fantastic controller, especially for just $80. You're getting an excellent core gaming experience bolstered by more features than you can shake a stick at, and wireless connectivity with ALMOST everything" — Zachary Boddy



GameSir G7 Pro Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

PRO CONTROLLER Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K TMR Controller: $199.99 at Razer This isn't just a TMR controller; it's a Razer TMR controller, so it will cost you. However, it's already being touted as the best controller in the business, so if money is no object and you want swappable thumbsticks, 8KHz hyperpolling rate, and ridiculously good mouse-click buttons on the rear, this is worth a look. The hall-effect version of this controller reviewed well with our editor, and I've no doubt the TMR version will turn the dial up to 11.



Razer Wolverine V3 Pro review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2

The most affordable I can recommend would be the GameSir Cyclone 2, and bonus points if you can pick it up as a bundle with the magnetic charging stand. It's a standout that leans into the ultra-smooth motion you'd expect from TMR sticks, and battery life is fantastic. It's only around $55 with the charging stand, but it often gets put on sale, so keep an eye out if you want to shave another $10 off.

TMR STICKS GameSir Cyclone 2 with charging dock: $55.99 at Amazon With that aforementioned TMR technology that's even more advanced, this is an incredibly good value controller for PC with sticks that won't let you down. You can purchase without the magnetic stand to save $10 but for the sake of a few dollars I think it's worth the nicer presentation. Has a 1000 Hz polling rate for ultra-fast responses when used with a wire.

Another option for those who want a multi-use controller for Switch and PC is the GameSir Tarantula Pro, which also includes a nifty feature that lets you change the order of the ABXY buttons.