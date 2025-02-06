Sick of laptop docks and spaghetti cables, I moved my entire daily workflow to a Windows 11 PC no bigger than a bagel

As fun as it can be to test the latest PC hardware like NVIDIA's $2,000 GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card, I don't particularly enjoy writing articles with the same gaming computer I use in my downtime. My bulky Windows 11 files and folders are neatly organized, rarely popping up in places I don't want them, but there's still a certain level of zen achieved when the end of a work day triggers a disconnecting shutdown.

To this day, I maintain that the "ultimate" Windows 11 experience is often found on laptops more than on a desktop PC because you can access touchscreens, guaranteed built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a genuine use for power-saving plans that try to incorporate with flaky sleep and hibernate modes. Sure, Microsoft has some serious improvements to make in the latter category, but there is a third option that I somehow overlooked.

My colleagues and I have tested our fair share of mini PCs, with the excellent Beelink SER9 and Geekom A8|A7 standing out as stellar favorites. I've even tested Geekom's earlier models myself, but I was still in the mindset that they weren't powerful enough to handle my needs or even capable of replacing my dug-in habits with my desktop PC's environment. Granted, most of that arrogance comes from a stubborn refusal to try anything new, but a recent situation sparked a "lightbulb moment."

Mini PCs vs. laptops and docking stations

The Slim 7i comes everywhere with me: to Taiwan, Germany, and around the United Kingdom. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I've tested my fair share of Windows laptops, with some high-end options proving entertaining in their moments but too excessive to warrant adopting into my daily workflow. Surprisingly, Lenovo's previous-gen Slim 7i 14 (Gen 9) won my affection more than any other despite its compact chassis and relatively plain appearance. For me, it had it all: OLED touchscreen, Windows Hello for face-recognition logins, and a proper mix of USB-A, USB-C, and full-size HDMI-out ports alongside a side-mounted power button (a point of contention among my colleagues, but I like them.)

It came around the world with me for various press events and habitually became a go-to machine for my home office because everything was already set up exactly how I wanted it. The best part was that none of my personal documents, photos, or games were muddying up the desktop and Start menu; it was a pure work-centric PC. So, if I already have two monitors and space for a dedicated mouse and keyboard, why wouldn't I hook the laptop to my desk setup? Let me explain.

A USB hub built into Alienware's AW2723DF monitor gives me a 4-in-1 solution for dongles and peripherals with any device. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

First, unlike its business-centric ThinkPad range, Lenovo's 'Slim' laptops don't allow the external power button to have any effect while the lid is closed. So, while I can use it closed and still enjoy a single external monitor via its HDMI port or several with a Thunderbolt 4 docking station, I have to physically open the laptop whenever I want it to wake from sleep or power up from a complete shutdown. It's less than ideal, especially since I prefer to use UGREEN's basic $20 laptop stand and keep it vertical to save space.

It's enough to discourage me from awarding it a permanent place on my desk, and I gradually return my entire workflow to an overpowered gaming desktop. If the solutions involve leaving a laptop open with nothing happening on its screen or pulling it out of its cradle to pry it back to life with a life-support system of USB hubs and display docks hanging from its ports, then it isn't worth the effort. Plus, these daily annoyances mess with my feng shui, man.

Geekom's high-spec but miniature solutions

Geekom's A6 looks almost identical to the A8 Max, only with fewer front-facing USB ports. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

"If only I had a few more ports and an easier way to boot a second PC without switching a handful of cables." My pondering led to a quick realization that a mini Windows PC solves practically all of my issues, especially one with at least two HDMI-out ports and enough RAM to handle Google Chrome without breaking down into a sluggish mess. Sure, I could settle for a Geekom A6 at around $449, but the company's top-end A8 Max boasts AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with a built-in NPU alongside 32GB of RAM, and I'll benefit from the extra USB ports on the latter.

Don't sleep on mini PCs. They're an unappreciated third option between desktops and laptops, and I'm extremely happy with mine.

To clarify, the Geekom A8 Max sells for just shy of $1,000, and I'm not recommending its spec sheet to everyone as an implied necessity. This is a top-end, enthusiast-grade mini PC that solves all my needs and sets me up for years of work without worrying about exhausting storage space or needing extra RAM. Most Windows users can settle for one of the best mini PCs, including a more affordable option like the high-scoring Geekom A6 for around $450, and still benefit from a wealth of I/O options, including dual HDMI-out ports for external displays.

So, I have all of my peripherals connected via a USB hub in Alienware's AW2723DF monitor and the rear USB-C ports of the A8 Max, two displays hooked up to the respective HDMI-out ports, and an Ethernet cable connected to the 2.5G LAN port for wired networking. What more could I ask for? Oh, right, a dedicated power button that works as expected. Nice.

I'm telling you: don't sleep on mini PCs. They're an unappreciated third option between desktops and laptops, and I'm extremely happy with mine. An internal fan keeps the components cool under pressure, but for the most part, this miniature Geekom unit remains silent on my desk as I get most of my work done in a single browser app with a frankly embarrassing number of Chrome tabs.