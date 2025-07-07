This Prime Day deal nets you 21% off a powerful mini-PC that supports desktop-class GPUs — it's been my daily driver for months

If you want a mini but powerful PC, you can't go wrong with this.

It's Amazon Prime Day week, and that means great deals on great PCs are up for grabs, such as this Beelink GTi13 Ultra mini PC, which I reviewed earlier this year. I found it to be an incredible buy at its original retail price of $759. So, the fact that it's just $599 right now makes it an even better deal, but only for this week.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this deal, but here's a sneaky tip. If you buy it from Beelink directly, you can get it for the same $599 price point, without needing an Amazon Prime membership. The choice is yours.

Mighty mini Save 21% Beelink GTi13 Ultra: was $759 now $599 at Amazon "The Beelink GTi13 Ultra is the perfect mini PC for intensive tasks, including gaming and content creation, thanks to its built-in PCIe lane that attaches to a dedicated dGPU dock designed by Beelink. You can supply your own graphics card for an increased boost in GPU performance for AI tasks and more." — Zac Bowden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Intensive tasks such as gaming or video editing, productivity workflows, photo editing, data crunching. ❌Don't buy if: You need a device with an NPU, don't anticipate needing a GPU down the line, or want something with better energy efficiency. 👀See at: Amazon / Beelink

I began daily driving the Beelink GTi13 Ultra earlier this year for my review, and I've loved every minute of it. It's powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HK, which is a powerful workstation-class CPU capable of most tasks, intensive or otherwise. Paired with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is what you get in this deal, it's an unstoppable little powerhouse of a machine.

It's very similar to the Mac Studio, except smaller in every dimension. That is, until you bundle it with Beelink's ex-GPU dock, which allows the mini PC to hook up to most desktop-class GPUs for a massive increase in graphics performance. If you have an RTX 4090 lying around, you can use that with this mini PC if you grab Beelink's dock.

And that's the main selling point of the GTi13 Ultra, it's a mini PC with support for desktop-class GPUs. You don't often get this setup where the external dock is designed in mind with the mini PC itself. The mini PC has a PCIe lane built into the underside of the device, which slides onto the dock when you want to use it.

The complete setup looks amazing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The dock then accommodates the GPU card, which sits out on the open almost like a test bench. It gives a very raw aesthetic which I really like, and there's something fun about seeing your GPU out in the open while it's in use.

The mini PC also includes a built-in fingerprint reader on the power button, which makes logging into the device a breeze with a single tap. It's nice and fast, and very secure. It's also made of f aluminum, giving it a premium look and feel, and the bottom can be removed to upgrade the RAM and storage.

There's also a healthy selection of ports, including USB-C and USB-A on the front, along with a full-sized SD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack. Around the back, we have even more ports, including dual ethernet jacks, HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB-A ports, another USB-C port, and another 3.5mm audio jack.

Basically, it's the ultimate mini PC if you're looking for a tiny computer that has all the ports, all the power, and the ability to utilize desktop-class GPUs for intensive gaming or rendering tasks. Of course, you'll need to buy the GPU dock separately, but the good news there is it's also very affordable at just $119.