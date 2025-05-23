This mini PC can do everything from work to cloud gaming — It's currently at a low price for Memorial Day
The Beelink EQI12 Mini PC features an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1240H, 24GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 500GB M.2 2280 SSD.
When it comes to affordable computers, you really cannot beat mini PCs. These small devices don't take up a lot of room, but they can be used for everything from basic computer tasks to cloud gaming.
We at Windows Central really love Beelink and right now, the Beelink EQI12 mini PC is 20% off during Memorial Day deals. That brings the price down from $399.00 to just $319.00 at Amazon while this sale lasts.
Though small, this mini PC is mighty housing an Intel Core i5-12450H, 24GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 500GM M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a good range of ports including two HDMI connections as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It can easily handle everyday tasks and even some gaming.
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants a simple computer that can handle work, school, and home workloads as well as cloud gaming.
❌ Avoid if: You want a PC that can locally handle more graphically intensive programs and games.
A great mini PC for home, school, or work
My colleagues and I have reviewed a number of Beelink mini PCs over the years and have found these devices to be excellent. They're typically far from being powerhouses, but they offer great performance at a budget price range.
Overall, these mini PCs tend to be ideal for everyday home, work, or school usage. Plus, if you take advantage of services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW or Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can easily enjoy a broad array of video game titles on this simple machine.
The EQI12 highlighted in this deal has a modest-yet-reliable Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12450H CPU (central processing unit) and 24GB LPDDR5 RAM to decrease power consumption. Meanwhile, the 500GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD offers plenty of storage space for homework, office projects, personal files, and more.
It also offers a good range of ports with one USB-C port, four USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, two LAN ports, and a headphone jack at your disposal.
Honestly, if you just need a simple computer, the Beelink EQI12 is an excellent choice to go with. Especially, right now, while it is $80 off for Memorial Day.
