This mini PC can do everything from work to cloud gaming — It's currently at a low price for Memorial Day

Beelink EQI12 is a budget mini PC that is even more affordable while this Memorial Day deal lasts.

When it comes to affordable computers, you really cannot beat mini PCs. These small devices don't take up a lot of room, but they can be used for everything from basic computer tasks to cloud gaming.

We at Windows Central really love Beelink and right now, the Beelink EQI12 mini PC is 20% off during Memorial Day deals. That brings the price down from $399.00 to just $319.00 at Amazon while this sale lasts.

A great mini PC for home, school, or work

Due to their small size, Beelink mini PCs can be tucked away out of site or even mounted behind a monitor. (Image credit: Windows Central)

My colleagues and I have reviewed a number of Beelink mini PCs over the years and have found these devices to be excellent. They're typically far from being powerhouses, but they offer great performance at a budget price range.

Overall, these mini PCs tend to be ideal for everyday home, work, or school usage. Plus, if you take advantage of services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW or Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can easily enjoy a broad array of video game titles on this simple machine.

The EQI12 highlighted in this deal has a modest-yet-reliable Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12450H CPU (central processing unit) and 24GB LPDDR5 RAM to decrease power consumption. Meanwhile, the 500GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD offers plenty of storage space for homework, office projects, personal files, and more.

It also offers a good range of ports with one USB-C port, four USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, two LAN ports, and a headphone jack at your disposal.

Honestly, if you just need a simple computer, the Beelink EQI12 is an excellent choice to go with. Especially, right now, while it is $80 off for Memorial Day.