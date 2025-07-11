TODAY ONLY: My favorite All-in-one desktop is on sale right now — It's the perfect all-rounder for work, school, and creative use

I replaced my ROG Ally SSD with a 2TB WD_BLACK SSD and I'd never want to go back.

Today might be the last day of Amazon Prime Day, but the best deal for my favorite All-in-One (AIO) desktop is actually at Best Buy. The thing is, time is running out since this is actually a deal of the day.

Today only, you can grab the HP OmniStudio X 27" AIO for $1,259.99 at Best Buy. That's $260 off the usual price.

But you'll have to hurry. At the time of writing, this discount only has 11 hours left before it ends.

Everything you need in one purchase, including the keyboard and mouse

Image 1 of 6 I reviewed that 31.5-inch version of the HP OmniStudio X AIO and I absolutely loved it. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The 5MP IR camera pops up from the top of the monitor, but can be pushed back in to ensure privacy. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) You don't need to use any tools when assembling this AIO. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The AIO comes with a keyboard, mouse, and all of the cables you need to use the computer. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There are useful ports on the stand itself. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The keys on the keyboard are well spaced and easy to type with. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

At the end of last year, I wrote an HP OmniStudio X AIO review for the 31.5-inch variant. The deal going on today is for the 27-inch option, but it largely features the same specs aside from the smaller screen.

Here's a quick rundown of the AIO specs from the Best Buy deal — It's powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, with an Intel Arc integrated graphics card, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. The 27-inch display supports 4K resolution (3840 x 2160).

Meanwhile, a health range of ports on the back of the computer makes it easy to attach accessories and other devices.

I absolutely loved using this AIO, because of its fantastic performance, display quality, and built-in features that make it the perfect all-rounder for office, school, or personal usage.

As with most AIOs, this one comes with a keyboard and mouse, along with built-in speakers and a built-in webcam, so you don't need to purchase any additional accessories to use the computer right out of the box.

The webcam 5MP IR camera produces clear imagery and good coloring to help display me well during work conference calls and family video calls. Since the camera pops up out of the top of the monitor, I can push it back in when I'm done to ensure my privacy and make my work area look a little tidier.

I also walked away feeling impressed by the speakers, which delivered a fuller sound quality than many other built-in monitor speakers offer.

Thanks to tool-less assembly, I was able to get it set up within a matter of minutes after opening the box. There's a built-in screw at the bottom of the base to secure it to the stand. Additionally, you just have to press the stand into the back of the monitor to attach the two together. It's really quite easy and convenient.

The base is sturdy without taking up too much space on the desk. Meanwhile, the stand can be adjusted up and down or tilted to help you find the perfect viewing angle.

During my time with the HP OmniStudio X, I was able to do a wide range of activities, from the aforementioned video calls to working on creative projects in Photoshop. It handled all of these tasks with ease.

Out of curiosity, I also attempted to play some graphically straining games on it to see how it would fare. Unsurprisingly, it could play these games, but not nearly as well as a dedicated gaming laptop or gaming desktop.

Still, you could easily enjoy gaming on this AIO if you use a cloud gaming service such as Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) or NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

At the end of the day, the HP OmniStudio X is one of the very best AIOs on the market right now. So, if you're interested in getting a computer that comes with all of the parts you need to use it, I highly recommend you consider this PC.

Plus, with it being discounted to just $1,259.99 at Best Buy for the next few hours, you'll be able to save some money on one of the most reliable computers out there today without needing an Amazon Prime membership.