It doesn't matter how many laptops I review or how great the deals are — this is the one I keep coming back to over and over again

This counts among my favorite laptops of all time, and I just can't let it go.

I almost always have at least two or three new laptops in my office to test and review, so it makes little sense to become overly attached to any one device — but one laptop in particular has stayed on my desk for over six months now.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is the machine I keep coming back to time and time again, and it's the laptop I'll recommend to anyone looking for a premium 2-in-1, regardless of any discounts it may be enjoying at the time.

For Amazon Prime Day, though, it's all "deals, deals, deals" for us writers. It just so happens that the OmniBook Ultra Flip is enjoying a nice sale right now, letting you pick it up for just $1,199.99 at Best Buy.

Sale or not, this is the laptop that has stayed on my desk the longest

This would be an incredible laptop without the 360-degrees hinge, but the 2-in-1 design makes it all the more versatile. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Just in the first 6 months of 2025, I've reviewed 58 tech products and counting, and quite a few of those were laptops. It doesn't seem to matter what comes across my desk, though, because the same laptop has been holding steady through all of it — the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024), an early winner of a Windows Central Editor's Choice award.

The simplified naming scheme at HP may lead to some pretty silly titles, but it doesn't affect the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 being one of the best Windows laptops you can buy right now, running Windows or not.

I've maintained a white-knuckled grip on this laptop because it's just that good, and even my warning of its wildly expensive pricing in my HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) review didn't meaningfully affect my overwhelming recommendation.

A mere 15mm thick, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) chipsets, bolstered by the full range of Copilot+ PC AI features (a list that is finally becoming impactful), and fronted by a wonderful 2.8K/120Hz OLED display with touch and stylus input. Oh, and let's not forget the top-notch keyboard, the phenomenal haptic touchpad, and the shockingly excellent quad speakers.

I can't draw at all, but the OmniBook Ultra Flip gives me the option to at least try. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

All of HP's meaningful investments in artificial intelligence and the vision of AI PCs doesn't entirely save the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 from the bevy of bloatware all of HP's consumer laptops are subjected to, but there's no denying that this hardware is among the most refined and advanced on the market right now.

Lenovo, ASUS, Razer, and HP itself have all thrown some mighty impressive laptops at me, but only the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 remains on my desk after all that time. Why? Because this is the one laptop I've reviewed that delivers the full experience of a modern, premium Windows 11 laptop.

The hardware is excellent, but this is also an incredibly sleek 2-in-1 laptop with an active stylus included in the box. Despite that, it performs well enough to handle even casual gaming, and its battery life can truly last all day and then some.

It's the complete package, and it's the definition of "jack of all trades" — it may not be the absolute best in every category, but it's the only laptop that does everything and does it well. That's why it's still the laptop I can rely on every day and why I don't need a sale to recommend it to you.

Of course, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) is on sale for $1,199.99 at Best Buy, a $400 discount that nets you an Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. This laptop may be worth the full price, but a sweet discount never hurts.