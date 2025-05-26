Pick up HP's OmniBook 5 Flip for just $449 on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day deals are live everywhere, and I'm seeing plenty of deep discounts on Windows laptops.

HP's OmniBook 5 Flip is a convertible laptop with specs and features that usually cost a lot closer to $1,000. It's priced at $900 at HP's official site, and it's normally $800 at Best Buy.

Right now, however, you can pick it up for $449.99 at Best Buy while supplies last (or until Memorial Day comes to an end).

The $449 OmniBook 5 Flip has great features that usually cost a lot more

Spending $449 on a laptop doesn't always deliver the best results. However, the OmniBook 5 Flip certainly belongs to a higher tier due to its included features.

It's a 14-inch convertible PC that can be used as a notebook or tablet, with tent and stand modes in between. It has an aluminum chassis that'll stand up to use and abuse much better than plastic, but it only weighs about 3.6 pounds.

The backlit keyboard is comfortable (HP arguably offers the best typing experience right now), the touchpad makes good use of space, and there are plenty of ports, including two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) and HDMI.

Wireless connectivity is handled by speedy and reliable Wi-Fi 6E, with Bluetooth 5 for accessories.

A 14-inch touch display works with active pens for inking, and it has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution to accommodate the taller 16:10 aspect ratio. Above the screen is a 5MP webcam with an IR sensor for facial recognition through Windows Hello.

Performance is centered around the Intel Core 5 120U CPU with 10 cores, 12 threads, and a clock speed up to 5GHz. It lacks a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for local AI tasks, but that ends up saving you money.

Joining the CPU are 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Altogether, that's enough power for standard, everyday computing, productivity, and homework.