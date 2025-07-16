A rare opportunity is here to get an HP gaming laptop for only $500 — NVIDIA RTX graphics and a 144Hz display at a bargain price

For just $499.99 you can get yourself a pretty decent gaming laptop, but not for long.

All the mega deals weren't exclusive to Amazon Prime Day, er, week, and they're still continuing into the back to school season.

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop, then this HP Victus 15-inch is currently reduced at Best Buy to just $499.99, a rare opportunity to snag this type of hardware at this price.

Deal of the day Save $280 HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $779.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy You don't often get chance to snag a gaming laptop with RTX graphics, a 144Hz display and a decent, if older CPU. For less demanding games, such as popular free to play titles, including Fortnite and Valorant, this is a great choice at an incredibly low price.

Admittedly, at this price point, you're not getting the latest and greatest. The CPU, for example, is a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with 8-cores, and the GPU is an older NVIDIA RTX 3050.

So you'll have to keep expectations in check, but that's always the case with budget hardware. But it'll still be able to play many of the latest games, albeit with lower settings, and be perfect for the popular free-to-play competitive titles such as Fortnite, Valorant, and Counter Strike 2.

The high refresh rate 144Hz display also pairs perfectly with these type of games. You get 512GB of storage to get going, though this can easily be upgraded at a later date. SSDs are more affordable than ever, so it usually makes more sense to save now than pay a premium buying more from a laptop manufacturer.

You also get display output via HDMI 2.1, USB-A and USB-C ports, and Wi-Fi 6. All-in, it's a competent package for gaming on a budget, and will certainly outperform any non-gaming laptops you'd be picking up at this price.

GPUs are increasingly useful outside of gaming, too, such as AI tools, and creative work including video editing and rendering. When all this is available at this price point, it's pretty hard to ignore.

There's no telling how long this deal will be live for, so if it's just the thing you've been hunting, act now while you have the chance.