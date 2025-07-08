Call me a filthy casual — I recommend this RTX 4050 gaming laptop over any of the powerhouses on Prime Day

The HP Victus 15.6 was refreshed with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS in 2025.

During Amazon Prime Day / Black Friday in July, plenty of powerful PCs will go on sale. While they feature the latest and greatest specs and will provide an excellent experience for AAA games, I'm just not that interested in them.

I like gaming, but I'm not ready to invest a mortgage payment into a PC. The HP Victus 15.6 is discounted to $649.99. That 28% discount drops the price of the gaming laptop into the range that I — a filthy casual — can recommend.

-$250 Save 28% HP Victus 15.6 144Hz gaming laptop: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy The HP Victus 15.6 144Hz gaming laptop is a budget-friendly way to play PC games. It pairs a Ryzen 7 7445HS with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU. While that graphics card is not the newest on the market, it is still powerful enough to play many PC games, though you'll have to play on "Low" settings in some cases. The RTX 4050 is much better than the graphics cards you'll see in cheaper gaming laptops. ✅Perfect for: Gaming at 1080p while playing less demanding titles. ❌Avoid if: You want to play the latest AAA games or use high graphic settings. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB. Memory: 16GB. Storage: 512GB SSD. Display: 15.6-inch IPS (1920 x 1080) with 144Hz refresh rate. Anti-glare: Yes. OS: Windows 11 Home. Weight: 5.06lbs (2.29kg.) Warranty: 1-year Limited. Launch date: 2025 (refreshed with new CPU).

The HP Victus 15.6 pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. The gaming laptop also has a 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Those are modest specs for a gaming laptop in 2025, but the system can still play many of the best PC games, though you'll have to lower settings for some titles.

Over the years, I've covered 8K displays, 480Hz gaming monitors, and all manner of high-end gaming gadgets. While they can be fun to play with, I wouldn't call paying for them an enjoyable experience.

I find it hard to justify spending thousands of dollars on a gaming laptop, especially when it may need upgrading or replacing in just a few years. So, I often find myself browsing more modest spec sheets.

The RTX 4050 inside the Victus 15.6 is an entry-level GPU from NVIDIA's RTX 40-Series. It sits roughly between the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 in raw power.

But being from a more recent generation makes the RTX 4050 more capable than GPUs with similar raw specs from the RTX 30-Series. DLSS frame generation and AMD Free Sync Premium support help deliver smooth gameplay.

This particular model of the HP Victus 15.6 seems to be a bit of a unicorn. HP has some similar models on its website, but I haven't been able to find any that match exactly. That makes it difficult to find a price comparison.

At $649.99, the HP Victus 15.6 is a solid bargain for those looking for an affordable gaming PC. There are prettier and more powerful options out there, but they don't offer the same bang for your buck as the discounted HP Victus 15.6.

Need more? See our top recommended Prime Day laptop deals (starting at $349) for other ideas!