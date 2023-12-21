This new LG monitor ends one of the most divisive questions in PC gaming

What you need to know

The newly announced LG UltraGear 32GS95UE is a Dual-Hz OLED monitor that can swap between 4K resolution at 240Hz and FHD resolution at 480Hz with a single click.

A hotkey or joystick's directional switch can also be set to switch the resolution and refresh rate of the monitor.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE also has a 0.03 GtG response time.

LG has not shared pricing or availability for the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE at this time.

LG just announced a new monitor that could finally settle one of the oldest debates in gaming, or at least remove the need to pick a side. Online forums and social media are full of arguments about which is more important, framerate or resolution. The newly announced LG UltraGear 32GS95UE eliminates the need for that question by letting you swap between them with a single click.

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE specs Screen size: 32-inch

Display type: OLED

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

Color: DCI-P3 98.5%

Contrast Ratio: 1,500,000:1

Response time: 0.03 GtG

Refresh Rate: 240Hz (can be set to 480Hz at FHD)

Sync: G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium Pro

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE is a 32-inch OLED monitor with up to a 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time. It also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Those specs alone would make the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE worth a look as a gaming monitor, but its Dual-Hz design is its standout feature.

Before I dive further into the Dual-Hz design of the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE, I'll run through its other specs. After all, a cool feature that lets you switch refresh rate isn't worth much if the rest of the monitor lacks the features you need.

The OLED panel of the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. That screen is anti-glare, low reflection (AGLR) as well. The 16:9 aspect ratio of the panel is common among gaming monitors, though some companies have shifted toward wider or taller aspect ratios.

DCI-P3 98.5% color coverage and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio should help colors pop and show a clear distinction between bright and dark parts of gameplay. All four bezels that surround the display are incredibly thin.

The monitor has Pixel Sound technology and front-facing speakers that are hidden behind the display.

Frame rate vs. resolution

Very few games or gaming PCs can fully take advantage of a 480Hz refresh rate, but it's nice to have the option. When paired with a 0.03ms GtG response time, games should look incredibly smooth on the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE. The ability to switch between a higher fresh rate and a lower one is quite intriguing.

Generally, shopping for a gaming monitor requires a person to prioritize maximum refresh rate and higher resolution. The highest refresh rates often come on FHD monitors and 4K monitors come with lower refresh rates. The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE balances that tension with the option to swap between modes with a single click.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE is the first UltraGear monitor to have Dual-Hz, so we'll have to see it in the real-world before judging it. But the concept is promising, especially if you play different types of games. A first-person shooter may deliver the best experience with your monitor set to 480Hz while more cinematic titles would get the most out of 4K resolution at 240Hz.

Choosing between frame rate and resolution is often a stressful debate among gamers, including people arguing with themselves about which is more important. The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE cuts through that with its Dual-Hz design.

Unfortunately, if the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE intrigues you, you cannot buy it yet. LG hasn't shared pricing or availability at this time.