Samsung's 2025 OLED TV lineup will support NVIDIA G-SYNC, starting with the flagship S95F. The Samsung S90F and S85F will also feature the technology.

Samsung has a limited-time sale on OLED TVs right now, some of which will support NVIDIA G-SYNC. I'd recommend browsing the deals right now to see if you can save big on an older model (if NVIDIA G-SYNC is not a priority) or save a bit on 2025 OLED TVs from Samsung.

NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility joins a long list of gaming features seen in the 2025 OLED models from Samsung. Those devices support HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and the aforementioned NVIDIA G-SYNC.

There used to be a significant gap between TVs and the best gaming monitors in terms of features and specs, but that gap has narrowed dramatically. While you should still choose a gaming monitor for certain refresh rates or if you game at a desk, a gaming TV can provide an excellent experience in 2025.

The new Samsung OLED TVs also have Samsung Gaming Hub, which makes it possible to stream games through services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now without requiring an external device.

Samsung OLED S95F: $2,299.99 at Samsung This OLED TV comes in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 83 inches. Its 4K OLED screen supports HDR 10+, has up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and is designed to reduce glare. It is also the first device from the 2025 Samsung OLED lineup to support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which matches the TV's refresh rate to the refresh rate of your PC. 👉See at Samsung

Samsung is not the first TV manufacturer to support NVIDIA G-SYNC, the well-reviewed LG C4 has had the feature for a while, but the feature is a welcome addition to Samsung's OLED lineup. NVIDIA G-SYNC, which matches a TV's refresh rate to a GPU's frame rate, is a critical feature for ensuring smooth gameplay when PC gaming.

The 2025 OLED TVs from Samsung also use AI Auto Game Mode to analyze the genre of game you're playing and optimize settings accordingly.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and our most advanced gaming features yet, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs deliver elite-level performance for even the most competitive players,” said Samsung's Kevin Lee.

“By building on our leadership in display innovation and integrating real-time AI enhancements, we’re redefining what gamers can expect from a TV—on and off the battlefield.”

Samsung's 2025 OLED TVs have specs that compete with the best gaming TVs, but they're for more than gaming. Samsung makes some of the best TVs in general.

The 2025 OLED TVs from Samsung feature 4K AI upscaling and screens designed to reduce glare.

The Samsung OLED S95F is the company's brightest OLED TV. That screen has a 4K resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR 10+, which means you'll see high contrast on a bright display.