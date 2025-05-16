The Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of several devices Verizon will help you purchase for $400 off. Unfortunately, smartphones are excluded from the current Samsung savings.

Verizon has another round of free gadgets to give away. The current bundles from Verizon can save you $400 when purchasing select Samsung items through Best Buy.

The list of eligible items is quite extensive, and it includes some of the best gaming TVs and highly rated laptops like the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro. Sadly, smartphones are not part of the Samsung savings.

I've covered similar deals from Verizon for years. There are a few eligibility rules to run through, but the bottom line is these bundles can save you a bunch of money while also securing a locked-in price for Verizon 5G Home or Verizon Home Internet.

An excellent bundle Verizon 5G Home

Now: from $35 / month

Bundled with: $400 off on select Samsung products ✅Perfect for: Those who want high-speed internet from a well-known provider who either prefer a 5G connection or are not in an area connected to Verizon's fiber optic network. ❌Avoid if: Verizon does not have 5G Home Plus in your area. Download speed: Up to 1,000 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 75 Mbps. Data caps: No. 👉See at: Verizon Price lock: 4-year price guarantee. Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee. Discount for Verizon Mobile customers: Yes. Offer valid through: May 28, 2025.

Fiber optic Verizon Home Internet

Now: from $74.99 / month

Bundled with: $400 off on select Samsung products ✅Perfect for: Those who want a high-speed internet connection built on a fiber-optic network. ❌Avoid if: You prefer Verizon 5G Home Internet or a different internet provider. Download speed: Up to 940 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 880 Mbps. Data caps: No. 👉See at: Verizon Price lock: 5-year price guarantee. Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee. Discount for Verizon Mobile customers: Yes. Offer valid through: May 28, 2025.

Saving on Samsung laptops, tablets, and appliances

The Galaxy Book5 Pro, which is eligible for Samsung savings when you sign up to select Verizon internet plans, has an AMOLED display and delivers fantastic battery life. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

If you sign up for select Verizon internet plans, you'll be eligible to save $400 on certain Samsung products. Some plans come with other perks as well, such as a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, but I'll focus on the Samsung savings since there's a bit to explain.

There are three categories of devices in which you can save $400. You can browse items in each category through specific sections of the Best Buy website:

To use your $400 credit, you need to spend $800 or more on eligible items. Considering the lowest price you'll see on any of those lists is $799.99, it shouldn't be that difficult to cross the threshold.

I was pleasantly surprised by the selection in each category. I was initially concerned that the range would be limited, but that's not the case.

For example, you can use your credit on a 65-inch Samsung S90D, which is rated as one of the best gaming TVs by our friends at TechRadar. The Samsung S95D is also eligible, though it has a much higher starting price due to it being newer.

Over on the computing side of things, you can save on the Galaxy Book4 Pro, the newer Galaxy Book5 Pro and monitors like the Odyssey OLED G9.

I confess that I do not know much about refrigerators, washing machines, or dryers, but there are quite a few eligible for the Samsung savings.

Verizon 5G Home vs Verizon 5G Home Plus

Verizon 5G Home relies on Verizon's wireless network rather than underground cables. A benefit of that type of connection is that Verizon 5G Home is available in some areas that do not have broadband cables.

All of the signup pages for Verizon internet plans have a coverage checker along the top to make sure the service you'd like is available in your area.

There are two Verizon 5G Home plans available. With a starting price of $35 per month, Verizon 5G Home is a more affordable option.

That plan is meant for 1080p streaming and has a maximum download speed of 300Mbps and a maximum upload speed of 20Mbps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Verizon 5G Home Verizon 5G Home Plus Download speed Up to 300Mbps Up to 1,000Mbps Upload speed Up to 20Mbps Up to 75Mbps Current perks Save $400 on select Samsung hardware Save $400 on select Samsung hardware, free pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and YouTube Premium for six months

Many of Verizon's bundles that include free gifts or discounts require the more expensive (and faster) Verizon 5G Home Plus, but that is not the case with the current Samsung bundle.

That being said, you get an extra perk if you sign up for Verizon 5G Home Plus. That plan starts at $75 per month. It includes the same Samsung savings plus Ray-Ban Meta glasses and YouTube Premium for six months.

Verizon 5G Home Plus has a maximum download speed of 1,000Mbps and up to 75Mbps upload speed.

Neither of the Verizon 5G Home plans have data caps.

Is Verizon Home Internet worth it?

Verizon Home Internet uses broadband cables and is the type of connection you likely think of first when considering home internet. The plan promises download speeds of up to 940Mbps and upload speeds of up to 880Mbps.

If your area is connected to Verizon's 100% fiber-optic network, you'll have the option to take advantage of the company's high download and upload speeds. The biggest drawback of Verizon Home Internet is that it may not be available in your area.

Verizon Home Internet has plans that start as low as $34.99 per month, but if you want to take advantage of the Samsung savings or get other perks, you'll need to sign up for at least a 1Gig plan (from $74.99 per month). Select plans also come with a free pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, and YouTube Premium for six months.

Verizon Home Internet has been around for years and consistently gets good reviews. I used the service for many years before moving to the United Kingdom.