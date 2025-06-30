Goodbye glare and hello details — Samsung's anti-glare TV is on sale ahead of Prime Day

The Samsung QN90D is one of the best gaming TVs thanks to its Mini LED panel, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and wide range of gaming features.

Early Prime Day deals are here, offering savings on some of the best gadgets. Among the many deals is a 29% discount on the Samsung QN90D. That deal knocks $400 off the 50-inch model of one of the best gaming TVs.

The Samsung QN90D is an excellent TV for gaming, watching sports, and enjoying films. In fact, it's one of the best TVs overall, according to our friends at TechRadar. While the Samsung QN90D has earned praise and high review scores, it is normally pricier than some competing sets. That's not the case right now, however, thanks to the early Prime Day deal on the TV.

29% off Save $400 Samsung QN90D: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon "Gaming performance on the Samsung QN90D is top-notch. Thanks to an ultra-low 9.9ms input lag time, graphically intense gaming is smooth and judder-free. Playing an airfield attack mission in Battlefield V, switching between targets and panning the environment for enemies was a breeze, regardless of the action taking place." — James Davidson, TechRadar TechRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want an excellent TV for gaming, watching sports, and enjoying movies and TV shows. The Samsung QN90D is especially well-suited for bright environments with high ambient light. ❌Avoid if: You need Dolby Vision HDR, since the TV does not support it. Screen size: 50 inches. Type: Mini LED Resolution: 4K. Refresh rate: 120Hz, 144Hz (PC gaming). HDR formats: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG Operating system: Tizen HDMI inputs: 4x HDMI 2.1. Gaming features: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VRR, ALLM, Samsung Gaming Hub. ARC/eARC: eARC Launch date: 2024 👉See at: Amazon

Playing games during the day

The Samsung QN90D has a Mini LED panel that's very bright. The peak brightness will depend on the mode the TV is in, but across the board you'll see bright and vibrant content. That display is anti-reflective, which improves the viewing and gaming experience during the day.

Some of my friends need to shut their curtains and create a dark room to get a great gaming experience. One playfully compared themselves to a gremlin for having to hide in the dark. That isn't a requirement when gaming on the Samsung QN90D.

The anti-reflective display of the Samsung QN90D also has practical benefits. If your TV is in a common area, such as a living room, you can enjoy your favorite games without making the rest of your home sit in the dark.

"The QN90D's vibrant picture also stands out for gaming. Its high brightness - both peak and full-screen - not only gives colors a vivid look, but also allows the QN90D to compete with high levels of ambient light," explained my colleagues at TechRadar when comparing the best gaming TVs.

"The QN90D's anti-glare screen also lets it deliver rich contrast and deep black levels in bright rooms for a well-balanced picture. Textures and details are lifelike, and, as we found in our testing, pictures with HDR have a well-defined, but natural look."

TechRadar called the Samsung QN90D "the best gaming TV for high-brightness gaming."

Of course, it can be fun to play in the dark and immerse yourself in your favorite game, but it's nice to have the option to game in a bright environment.

What is the best TV for gaming?

When picking a TV for gaming, there are some must-haves. Certain features allow you to get the best out of your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or other gaming devices.

For example, you'll want your TV to have HDMI 2.1 ports to support faster frame rates and lower latency. HDMI 2.1 ports also support 4K resolution at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

If you get a gaming TV without HDMI 2.1 ports, you won't be able to take advantage of your console hardware. The Samsung QN90D has four HDMI 2.1 ports, giving you plenty of connectivity options.

The Samsung QN90D also supports Auto Low Latency Mode, meaning it will switch to gaming presets when a supported device is detected.

While you may have a TV exclusively dedicated to gaming, it's generally best to have a television that works well for other types of content. The Samsung QN90D covers a broad range of experiences, as explained by TechRadar:

"It wasn't just sports where it impressed me during testing, as the QN90D also demonstrated rich contrast and vivid, natural colors when viewing movies as well. The QN90D is also ideally equipped for gaming, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K, 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included), ALLM and more – as well as excellent performance and graphics to pair with it."

The Samsung QN90D is a great choice for those who want an excellent gaming experience while also having the option to view other content on a vibrant and bright screen. The TV's anti-reflective display makes it an especially strong option for daytime use in bright rooms.

The 29% discount on the Samsung QN90D drops its price into the range of competing sets that normally offer a better value but are now pressed by the early Prime Day deal on the Samsung QN90D.