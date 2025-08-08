Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Will Soon Welcome Dinosaurs With a Paid "Jurassic World Archipelago" Add-On for PC and Xbox

It's one of those moments where I have to triple-check that I'm not dreaming, but I'm dead serious when I say that Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a paid add-on set in the dinosaur-filled lands of Jurassic World (via PC Gamer). "Ever wondered what it would be like to step into Jurassic World?" asks the team at Orbx Studios, while it confirms that yes, this is an official collaboration with Universal, and it's really happening.

"Step into" might be the wrong phrase to use for this upcoming adventure around the fictional Muertes Archipelago, placed off the coast of Costa Rica and set just before the plot of the 2015 movie, as you'll spend most of your time flying over it.

Nevertheless, Orbx promises that you'll be able to explore "a custom ferry port and upgraded international airport, including a Jurassic World inspired VIP terminal" on the ground, presumably to get a closer look at the creatures roaming around. Orbx Studios says that Jurassic World Archipelago is set for a release on PC between August and September of this year, with an Xbox version launching "soon after".

For those flight sim enthusiasts who never moved away from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 to its initially problematic successor, but with post-launch patches, the much-improved Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the good news is that Orbx Studios is "working towards making compatible products" that could deliver Jurassic World Archipelago to both versions, as well as their competitor: X-Plane 12.

The frugal among us will be less enthused to learn that Jurassic World Archipelago will be a paid add-on, though the exact price hasn't been disclosed just yet. Before that, you'll need a copy of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to use it, whether that's a standalone edition or one accessed via PC Game Pass. Upon release, you'll be able to buy Jurassic World Archipelago directly from Orbx or via Microsoft's marketplace within MSFS 2024.

Once MSFS 2024 is installed, you can buy Jurassic World: Archipelago directly from the OrbxDirect website and download it through the free Orbx Central application. Orbx

Once it eventually comes to Xbox, Jurassic World Archipelago will only be available via the MSFS 2024 in-game marketplace, cutting your purchase options in half. Again, I can't tell you if this method will affect the price you'll pay for the add-on until Orbx clarifies the costs of each method and whether they're consistent. On the positive side, you'll only need the "Standard Edition" of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (not Deluxe, Premium, or Aviator) to use it.

Of course, as is the popular trend these days, if you want to keep up with the latest news and keep an eye on price announcements for Jurassic World Archipelago, you'll need to join the Orbx Discord or post on its forums, linked on a FAQ page for the add-on. Otherwise, check back toward the end of August or the beginning of September, and I expect the proper details will be public as it approaches availability.

As wild and out-there as a Jurassic World add-on might seem for the realms of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, it isn't too far removed from the likes of the Halo Pelican dropship that came to MSFS 2020 a few years ago. Of course, that was much more of an "official" affair as Microsoft owns both properties, but it shows that there's some fictitious fun to be had in the otherwise ultra-realistic experience of flight simulators, particularly with some of the best joysticks.

I'm not the biggest Jurassic Park fan in the world, but my potential interest will hinge entirely on the price of Jurassic World Archipelago. If it isn't too steep a cost for entry, I'll definitely check it out as a switch-up from flying over the familiar sites of my hometown and the handful of world-famous landmarks that I usually stick to. "Life finds a way", and all that, but only if life has enough money in its wallet. Otherwise, players might move in herds to something else.