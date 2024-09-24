Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 preorders are open, so which edition is right for you?

Preorder the edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 that's right for you and take to the skies.

Before you start soaring, you'll have to determine what method is best.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is on the way, with developer Asobo Studio, publisher Xbox Game Studios, and numerous third-party partners working together a sim that's more technically advanced than its predecessor, with plenty of new activities, including a dedicated Career mode.

Preorders for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are now open across Xbox consoles and Windows PC. If you're not sure which version of the game to grab, don't worry, I'm here to help. Peruse this guide, which has all the information you need to know.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Edition differences

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is slated to arrive on Nov. 19, 2024, across Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC. There are four regular editions of the game that are available for preorder: The Standard, Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, and Aviator Edition. There's also a limited Collector's Edition, which you can find details on further down.

The main difference between the four main editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are the aircraft and airports. The Standard Edition is $70, and it includes 70 aircraft and 150 upgraded airports. The Deluxe Edition is $100, packing in an extra 10 aircraft and five more upgraded airports. The Premium Deluxe Edition is $130, and it includes another 15 aircraft. This edition is available at physical retail, with a jumbo steel book and an Xbox Play Anywhere code for the game.

Finally, the Aviator Edition weighs in at $200, and it includes an additional 30 aircraft that were published by Microsoft for the prior game. If you're curious about the exact craft in each version of the game, you can consult my full list of every aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on Xbox Game Pass

Like its predecessor, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is an Xbox first-party game.

That means that the Standard Edition of the game is included at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Any subscribers will be able to play the game for as long as their subscription remains active, at no extra cost.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is one of many Xbox first-party games launching over the next year, with other games like Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed headed to the service in October 2024, December 2024, and February 2025, respectively.

That's set to continue well through 2025, as big first-party games like DOOM: The Dark Ages and Fable are in development across id Software and Playground Games.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 preorder bonuses

Try out the CL-415 before the new sim arrives. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Anyone who preorders any edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 gets early access to the CL-415 in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. This is a fun way for players to test out one of the new crafts while waiting for the new simulator to arrive.

This offer won't be open forever, so if this is something that really matters to you, it's highly recommended that you go ahead and get your preorder in soon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Collector's Edition

There's a collector's edition available for hardcore fans. (Image credit: Microsoft)

There is a limited Collector's Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 available for the most hardcore fans. At $260, it's only available for preorder from Aerosoft. This special version of the game packs in a number of physical extras. Here's everything included:

Antonov AN-225 model and stand

Flight bag and six patches

Instruction sheet

Logo pin

Flight tags with game code

Lithograph

Letter to fans

After I had the chance to go hands-on with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for a preview event and talk to the teams making it, I wrote that ""Even now, I'm fairly wet behind the ears when it comes to flight simulators, but everything I played was fun and challenging, and the global collaboration required to create this experience is genuinely awing. I'll certainly be giving these flights another go when the game launches later this year."