New leak shows this acclaimed PC horror game is coming to Xbox — it's cheaper than a cuppa, and a 'Very Positive' hit on Steam

An official gameplay screenshot of The Cabin Factory, a PC horror game that's coming to Xbox soon.

Valve's PC gaming client Steam is the largest and most popular non-mobile platform for games, and also has a simpler and easier publication process for developers to follow compared to consoles. Because of this, it's home to lots of titles that may never make it to Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch — many of them excellent and widely enjoyed by PC gamers.

Some of these games do get ported to other platforms eventually, however, and thanks to a recent leak, we know that The Cabin Factory — an acclaimed short-and-sweet horror title from the amusingly named International Cat Studios and publisher Future Friends Games — will soon be one of them.

The leak comes from the achievement-tracking website Exophase, which recently started displaying a page for achievements for an Xbox Series X|S and an Xbox One version of The Cabin Factory. Notably, the page also links to an inactive Xbox listing for the game on the Microsoft Store, confirming that a port to Microsoft's consoles is on the way.

The Cabin Factory | Launch Trailer (Steam PC) - YouTube Watch On

Originally released on Steam last year in mid-December, The Cabin Factory has garnered a "Very Positive" score on the platform, with 93% of recent reviews and 91% of all reviews giving it a blue thumbs-up. In total, 2,596 reviews have been posted, with most praising the game's atmosphere, its writing, and how engaging it is despite its very simplistic gameplay.

The premise of the game is a simple one; customers have reported dangerous hauntings in prefabricated cabins sold by a company known as The Cabin Factory, prompting the firm to hire you — the Cabin Inspector — to examine each cabin and determine if they're free of anomalies or not.

Specifically, any movement of objects within the cabins classifies them as haunted, and if it's observed, you're to immediately exit and send it off with a red "DANGER" button. If a cabin and its contents remain still, however, it's not haunted, and you can press the green "CLEAR" button — even if you come across unsettling sights within.

It's more of a psychological and atmospheric horror experience than one with lots of surprising jump scares, with the developers pointing directly to KOTAKE CREATE's 2023 walking sim The Exit 8, Tensori's ominous and uncanny 2024 exploration game POOLS, and Kojima Productions' playable teaser (P.T.) for the infamously canceled Silent Hills as sources of inspiration.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also an interesting story to unravel here that slowly becomes clearer as you progress, with a narrative that draws heavily from a classic fairytale. I'm not saying anything beyond that, though.

As the newly appointed Cabin Inspector, it's your job to brave the potentially haunted rooms of these prefab cabins and determine if they're safe or not. (Image credit: Future Friends Games)

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month memberships are $10.19 at CDKeys, giving you access to Microsoft's service for an amazing discount

All in all, it's a great little game — and notably, it's also just $2.99, making The Cabin Factory more affordable than a cup of coffee. I'm assuming the Xbox version will have the same price that the Steam one does, though this technically hasn't been confirmed.

As for when the title will be available to play on Microsoft's consoles, it's unclear at the moment. After all, this port hasn't even been officially revealed yet, though we might see an announcement coming now that the cat's out of the bag. We also don't know if it's coming to PS5, PS4, and Switch, though I'd be surprised if it didn't at some point.

One thing I can say is that it doesn't look like it's going to be playable through Xbox Game Pass, as its Xbox store page doesn't include any mention of Microsoft's popular gaming service. Given that it's a mere $3, I'm not exactly surprised; even so, Game Pass availability could end up coming, as the program has historically helped many small games get major exposure.

Curious about other new Xbox games hitting Microsoft's consoles this week? The big one is Grounded 2, which is Obsidian's highly anticipated sequel to the original beloved survival game that just went live on Xbox, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass. There's also NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound, a new action platformer releasing ahead of October's Ninja Gaiden 4.