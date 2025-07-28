New Xbox games launching this week, from July 28 through August 3 — Grounded 2 arrives on Xbox Game Pass

A new week brings even more Xbox games to launch, with a number of titles to stave off summer boredom.



Standing out among the new releases is Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded 2, which is launching into early access and Xbox Game Preview, letting players dive in and give feedback on this second bug-sized adventure.



Naturally, as an Xbox first-party title, it'll also be launching into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on July 29.



If surviving against spiders and scorpions isn't your vibe, there is also Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, which allows you to play as a Hobbit, crafting the Hobbit Hole of your dreams by decorating and serving fantastic food.



If you missed last week's games, be sure to check them out. Here are all the new games launching on the Xbox Store this week:

July 29, 2025

Achilles: Survivor (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Achilles: Survivor is a fast-paced, single-player bullet heaven set in Ancient Greece. Play as Achilles - or one of the legendary souls freed from Tartarus - and face relentless waves of enemies. Build deadly structures, evolve your powers, and grow stronger with every run. Defeat your enemies... or die trying."

Day of the Shell (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Day of the Shell is a fast-paced tactical roguelite, where each turn is played in a single click. The gods have brought down their wrath on humanity, and only a few remote islands remain. A lonely monster huntress has risen to challenge and appease the gods, traveling through what's left of the world."

(Dis)Assemble (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "In (Dis)Assemble, moving blocks has never been so challenging… or so satisfying. You control two geometric shapes at once—one with each hand. Sounds simple? Wait until obstacles enter the scene. With clean, minimalist 3D visuals, each level reveals a new architectural surprise. One pushes… the other dodges… and you must think in perfect sync. Master the controls, master the space, and guide your duo of shapes to the finish line."

Dragons vs. Balloons TD (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Prepare yourself for an epic battle in Dragons vs. Balloons TD, where strategy, power, and mythical beasts meet in an exciting tower defense showdown! Take control of a legion of powerful dragons as you defend your territory from waves of mischievous and dangerous balloons."

Grounded 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Shrunk again, but the world is much larger. Survive a sprawling open world alone or in co-op with friends. Craft weapons, forge armor, and build bases while exploring the park on your trusty Buggy mounts. Unravel hidden mysteries and face unexpected threats. But something else is out there—and it hasn't forgotten you."

"Shrunk again, but the world is much larger. Survive a sprawling open world alone or in co-op with friends. Craft weapons, forge armor, and build bases while exploring the park on your trusty Buggy mounts. Unravel hidden mysteries and face unexpected threats. But something else is out there—and it hasn’t forgotten you." Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game (Xbox Series X|S): "Create your own Hobbit as you set forth in Bywater. Though not yet established as an official village in Hobbiton, play a part in helping the quaint town flourish. Greet comfort at the door as you decorate your own Hobbit hole, tend to your garden, fish at the clear ponds, forage wild fruits and herbs, or trade with townsfolks. Prepare homemade meals to share with fellow Hobbits and foster relationships. With much to see and lots more to eat, enjoy days of splendor in the picturesque forests, lakes, and pastures."

July 30, 2025

Cyber Clutch: Hot Import Nights (Xbox Series X|S): "Welcome to Cyber Clutch, a high stakes racing competition set in a neon soaked future. This is arcade racing with an edge. Fast, aggressive and loaded with abilities that can flip the race in an instant. Drift through city streets, weave past collapsing traffic and outplay rivals in a world where speed alone will not be enough."

Maiden Cops (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "When Maiden City faces the fury of a secret criminal organization called "The Liberators" seeking to control the city and its inhabitants through violence, fear, and chaos, it's up to the Maiden Cops to bring the crackdown! Join Priscilla, Nina, and Meiga as they fight to eradicate crime and restore peace and justice!"

"When Maiden City faces the fury of a secret criminal organization called "The Liberators" seeking to control the city and its inhabitants through violence, fear, and chaos, it’s up to the Maiden Cops to bring the crackdown! Join Priscilla, Nina, and Meiga as they fight to eradicate crime and restore peace and justice!" Morgan: Metal Detective (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Relax, explore and experience that childlike sense of wonder as you skip around the island. Traverse the island at your own pace, steadily solving the mystery your Grandpa couldn’t."

July 31, 2025

9 Years of Shadows (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "9 Years of Shadows is a side-scrolling Metroidvania by Halberd Studios. Travel alongside Europa, a brave warrior determined to enter the mechanical giant Talos and stop the corruption within before it swallows the world in darkness. Battle through tainted creatures, meet charismatic musicians and uncover the truth behind the curse that robbed the land of all color."

Above Snakes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Craft your world. Survive the Wilds. Discover the secrets of the land. Step into a handcrafted Wild West-inspired world in this relaxing isometric adventure RPG with light survival elements. Build, explore, farm, and fight as you piece together your own unique journey across shifting biomes and mysterious threats."

A Dream About Parking Lots (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Look for your car in a series of mazes and parking lots while you talk to your therapist about feeling lost. An interactive short story about trying to make sense out of the unreal. Based on real dreams!"

Cook Serve Forever (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Chop, stir, and sauté your way through the bustling solarpunk city of Helianthus. You play as Nori Kaga, a food cart chef aspiring to make it big like her role model, the Culinary Queen, Chef Rhubarb. "Cook Serve Forever" is a brand new, story-rich cooking adventure from the creators of "Cook, Serve, Delicious!""

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the classic era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure."

Out of Moves: Another Try (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "In a world of mysterious mazes, every move counts. Out of Moves: Another Try is a challenging puzzle game where you must carefully plan to reach the star before your moves run out. Think it's simple? Think again. Strategic teleporters, deadly spikes, and arrows that redirect your path turn every level into an ingeniously designed trap. You can't just get there—you need to calculate, adapt, and make precise decisions."

"In a world of mysterious mazes, every move counts. Out of Moves: Another Try is a challenging puzzle game where you must carefully plan to reach the star before your moves run out. Think it's simple? Think again. Strategic teleporters, deadly spikes, and arrows that redirect your path turn every level into an ingeniously designed trap. You can’t just get there—you need to calculate, adapt, and make precise decisions." Spell Disk (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Spell Disk is a rogue-lite action game with a unique synergy building mechanic so that your runs can never be the same. Strategize and create your own spell combo synergies to blast through enemies on your way! Each run is unique, so you must plan out how to build your power."

August 1, 2025

Date with Devils (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Being the Lord of Hell is hard. One minute you're judging souls, the next you're speed-dating devils and writing love poems to angels. You are the Lord of Hell, tasked with judging mortals who arrive for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes, you even have the power to resurrect certain individuals—changing the course of fate itself."

Esophaguys (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "You are the Esophaguys, old folks with elongating necks! Stretch, bite, and swing yourself around in 1-4 player guttural mayhem: co-op, competitive, and solo. Progress across each mode, reuniting your lost kin!"

Pokettohiro (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Be prepared to discover a huge open world to explore, with secrets and surprises in every corner. Embark on hidden dungeons, forge bonds with villagers and help them solve their problems, discover useful items to progress in your adventure, release imprisoned heroes, and unite them to your cause. Will these little heroes be able to restore peace to the kingdom?"

SOS OPS! (Xbox Series X|S): "SOS OPS! is more than a game. Your task is to save the city. You will find yourself in the epicenter of madness, where co-op missions with friends will raise the adrenaline to the limit!"

Tile Jong (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Dive into Tile Jong, a beautifully designed tile-matching game that blends relaxation with strategy! Solve engaging puzzles by selecting and matching sets of three identical tiles. Each level brings new challenges with increasingly intricate layouts that will test your concentration and problem-solving skills."

Top Driver (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Top Driver is a precision-based, top-down racing experience that challenges your skills in intense time trials across diverse tracks and terrains. It's just you, the road, and the pursuit of perfection."

"Top Driver is a precision-based, top-down racing experience that challenges your skills in intense time trials across diverse tracks and terrains. It's just you, the road, and the pursuit of perfection." Wander Stars (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Join Ringo, a young martial artist looking for her brother, and Wolfe, a mysterious scoundrel running from his past, as they join forces in an unlikely partnership to collect the pieces of the fabled Wanderstar Map. Across 10 “episodes” of anime-inspired adventure, Ringo and Wolfe will have to work together to find answers, make up for past mistakes, and travel across the universe in search of their goal. And who knows, maybe they’ll learn how to get along at some point!"

