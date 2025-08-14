Overwatch 2's latest hero is a water-wielding support coming with Season 18 — but you can try him out before then

The next hero in Overwatch 2 is on the way, with Blizzard Entertainment sharing a look at what's next for the ongoing free-to-play multiplayer game on Wednesday.



Wuyang (previously codenamed Aqua) is a Chinese support character with water-based abilities. His reservoir of abilities allows him to heal his allies in battle, while also dealing damage to dampen enemies' moods (and health bars).



You can check out Wuyang's gameplay trailer below, which shows off all his different splashy abilities in action:

Wuyang | New Hero Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2: Wuyang's Skills

As a support, Wuyang is capable of providing healing for his allies, while simultaneously using parts of his kit to keep enemies on their toes... or knock them off a ledge.



Wuyang is equipped with a Xuanwu staff, which allows him to shoot damaging water orbs at foes, as well as providing healing streams to restore the health of his allies. Wuyang's abilities can all be found below:

Guardian Wave: Send a water wave forward that increases the amount of healing received by allies and knocks back enemies.

Send a water wave forward that increases the amount of healing received by allies and knocks back enemies. Rushing Torrent: Ride water to move faster and jump higher.

Ride water to move faster and jump higher. Tidal Blast (Ultimate): Protect yourself or an ally with water that detonates after a short duration. The explosion knocks enemies down and massively heals the host target.

Protect yourself or an ally with water that detonates after a short duration. The explosion knocks enemies down and massively heals the host target. Overflow (Minor Perk): Gain 10 Ammo and 33% healing resource when Rushing Torrent is activated.

Gain 10 Ammo and 33% healing resource when Rushing Torrent is activated. Balance (Minor Perk): When you deal damage with water orbs, increase healing stream's passive healing by 40% for 2 seconds.

When you deal damage with water orbs, increase healing stream's passive healing by 40% for 2 seconds. Ebb and Flow (Major Perk): Guardian Wave rewinds to its starting location. Deals 50% decreased damage while rewinding.

Guardian Wave rewinds to its starting location. Deals 50% decreased damage while rewinding. Falling Rain (Major Perk): Simultaneously control 3 water orbs that deal 60% decreased damage and have 25% decreased empowered explosion radius.

Wuyang is the second new character to be added to Overwatch 2 in 2025, coming a few months after the Nordic huntress Freya.

A good time to dive back in

You don't have to wait long to try Wuyang out. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I'll freely admit that I'm simply not playing Overwatch 2 as much as I used to. A large part of that is the sheer glut of multiplayer games that are available right now, with my friend group shifting from one title or another before falling back on wanting to play Marvel Rivals.



Still, Wuyang seems really cool. I like his kit, at least from what has been shared so far, and in general, I like support characters that can heal while remaining offensive at times. I'll definitely make the effort to at least try him out when he fully arrives.



If you want to play around with him before then, you can! Wuyang will be available in a limited trial from August 14 through 18, so act fast. Of course, if you miss this limited trial, you won't be waiting much longer for his full launch. Wuyang is officially arriving in full with Season 18 on Aug. 26, 2025.



I have to commend Blizzard for sticking to the aggressive roadmap the team laid out at the start of the year. Not just for these heroes, but also for the various updates that have expanded the game, especially with the wild third-person Stadium mode.



This also comes just a couple of months after the Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard Entertainment unionized, forming a "wall to wall" union that's pushing to solve pay disparity, obtain work-from-home for many roles, and more. Blizzard's Story and Franchise Development team also recently unionized.



Overwatch 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass subscribers get special benefits, including a 10% XP boost and a bundle of skins.

