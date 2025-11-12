Marvel Rivals Season 5 introduces Gambit as a new support, Rogue, and more — while this key feature players have begged for finally arrives

Marvel Rivals Season 5 is adding Gambit and Rogue, with the former providing a sorely-needed Strategist option, while cross-progression is at last being implemented.

Marvel Rivals Gambit and Rogue
Gambit and Rogue are coming to Marvel Rivals this season. (Image credit: NetEase Games)

The next chapter of Marvel Rivals is on the way, with the team at NetEase Games unveiling what's coming in Season 5 on Tuesday.

As was previously all-but-confirmed, the two characters joining the battle for Marvel Rivals Season 5 are Gambit and Rogue, with the iconic pair of X-Men attempting to get married. The interruption of their wedding on Krakoa kicks off the story for this season, which is set to begin on Nov. 14, 2025.