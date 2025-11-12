Marvel Rivals Season 5 introduces Gambit as a new support, Rogue, and more — while this key feature players have begged for finally arrives

Gambit and Rogue are coming to Marvel Rivals this season.

The next chapter of Marvel Rivals is on the way, with the team at NetEase Games unveiling what's coming in Season 5 on Tuesday.

As was previously all-but-confirmed, the two characters joining the battle for Marvel Rivals Season 5 are Gambit and Rogue, with the iconic pair of X-Men attempting to get married. The interruption of their wedding on Krakoa kicks off the story for this season, which is set to begin on Nov. 14, 2025.

You can watch the trailer for the season below: