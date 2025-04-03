Marvel Rivals Season 2 is introducing Emma Frost's thighs, the Hellfire Gala, and Ultron

Emma Frost is hosting the Hellfire Gala, and she's got a killer new design.

Players enjoying Marvel Rivals need to get ready, because the game's second season is on the way, bringing with it an angry Ultron, exquisite costumes for the Hellfire Gala on Krakoa, and a powerfully-built Emma Frost that would impress Chun-Li.

After a season focused on the threat of Dracula and vampires occupying New York City, Marvel Rivals Season 2 seems to glimpse a bit of hope and respite through the Hellfire Gala, letting characters like Luna Snow and Steve Rogers show off fantastic outfits.

That hope is short-lived thanks to Ultron, who aims to eradicate mutants and their allies. You can check out the announcement trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 2 below:

Season 2: Hellfire Gala Official Trailer | Krakoa Welcomes You April 11! | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

As for the new characters joining the playable roster, Emma Frost's look isn't just for show. She's a Vanguard, using her diamond and telepathic powers to protect allies and annihilate enemies alike.

Ultron is currently shrouded in a bit more mystery, and he'll be joining the lineup in Season 2.5.

While Marvel Rivals' first season brought the entire Fantastic Four to the game, the developers at NetEase Games have noted that moving forward, players should expect two new characters per season, not four.

When does Marvel Rivals Season 2 begin?

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is slated to begin on April 11, 2025. That means you've got a few days left to wrap up finishing challenges and unlocking everything in the first season's battle pass.

Of course, if you're really far behind, don't fret, as Marvel Rivals battle passes don't expire if you buy them, meaning you can always catch up on the outfits and sprays later.

Right now I'm really sticking to Thor as my main Vanguard, though I do enjoy playing Venom as well. I'll certainly be giving Emma Frost a whirl or three when she arrives though, and I'm looking forward to learning more about her in-game abilities soon.

Marvel Rivals is free-to-play on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.