Marvel Rivals' swimsuit lineup kicks off this week — with hot new outfits for these characters

The summer swimsuit event for Marvel Rivals, first announced back in April, is finally arriving soon, with the skin-baring skins set to launch on Friday, July 18, 2025.



NetEase Games shared a look at two new looks for Psylocke and Loki, letting the blade-wielding mutant and the God of Lies get a bit more sylish under the sun.



Psylocke's "Breezy Butterfly" swimsuit pairs a translucent top with a one-piece, while Loki seems to have acquired an Asgardian speedo and a "Robe of Relaxation" that is amazingly topped off with a golden alligator. You can check out a first look at both outfits below:

Psylocke and Loki's skins have been revealed ahead of the event. (Image credit: NetEase Games)

These two skins are set to launch on July 18, 2025 at 2:00 UTC / 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT. We don't currently know what these skins will cost, but it is safe to expect there will be a bundle that makes it cheaper to buy both together instead of separately.



Both outfits look great, but I'm particularly enthused about Loki's attire. I frequently play Loki whenever I run strategists (which is to say, fairly frequently) and I can easily see this outfit displacing my current choice of his Season 2 TV series look. Maybe we can also get an emote of him briefly turning into an alligator?



According to concept art shared by NetEase Games, these two won't be the only ones having fun in the sun. Loki's adoptive brother and rival Thor should also be getting some mighty trunks, while Luna Snow is heating up her garb.



We'll have to wait just a bit longer to see what those two swimsuit-themed outfits end up looking like in-game. I'm also curious to see if there are any other heroes that'll get to show some skin soon. It's possible that the developers are keeping things limited to a handful in order to gauge reactions for next year, but still.



Marvel Rivals isn't the only game that's opting for swimsuit summer skins in order to part players from their money. Capcom recently shared concept art for the Outfit 4 lineup in Street Fighter 6, with Cammy, Chun-Li, and others getting in on the action.

Vanguards are still struggling, including my main!

While all of this is quite fun and exciting, I'd be remiss not to point out my current grievance, as Thor is still in desperate need of a buff of some kind or substance to make him a brawler again. I had my expectations firmly in check ahead of Season 3's launch, but the fact he went completely untouched is genuinely surprising to me.



I'll still wield the hammer and find it in myself to be worthy when I play, but combined with how Wolverine utterly shreds Vanguard characters right now thanks to his Phoenix team-up, it's rough out here. I can only throw Mjolnir so much!



Maybe I just need to unwind as Loki for a bit.



Marvel Rivals is free-to-play on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

