Overwatch 2 is on a hot streak for Season 16, adding a new Stadium game mode, a hero damage hero called Freja, and a collab with the classic mecha anime Gundam Wing.

However, Blizzard has decided to make dreams come true for Overwatch and fighting game fans alike as it has announced that Overwatch 2's next collab will be Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in Capcom's Street Fighter franchise.

Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 | Collaboration Trailer - YouTube Watch On

According to the announcement trailer, the collab event will begin on May 20, 2025. The event will include Street Fighter-themed costumes for several Overwatch 2 heroes and emotes inspired by special moves characters use in Street Fighter.

The characters to receive Street Fighter costumes in the Street Fighter 6 collab event, as confirmed in the trailer so far, include:

Juno as Chun-Li

Hanzo as Ryu

Widowmaker as Cammy

Kiriko as Juri

Soldier 76 as Guile

Zenyatta as Dhalsim

Winston as Blanka

Sigma as M. Bison

The Overwatch x Street Fighter dream crossover has finally come true

Hanzo as Ryu is such a perfect fit. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Back when I played the original Overwatch in the late 2010s, I often thought that Overwatch was the Street Fighter of PvP shooters due to its anime-esque, over-the-top character designs and how the gameplay revolves around using "special moves" to beat your opponents.

I would have never thought in a million years that Overwatch would get an actual crossover event with Street Fighter, but then again, I never expected Diablo 4 to get a crossover with Berserk, so anything's possible these days.

Either way, I'm glad this Collab is happening as both Overwatch and Street Fighter are awesome, and I can't wait to see how the rest of the Street Fighter 6 skins will look in-game as Hanzo's Ryu skin already looks amazing.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On a side note, when the crossover goes live on May 20, 2025, I hope there will be a special arcade mode where we get to beat up cars like in Street Fighter's mini-games that happen in between fighters!

Overwatch 2's Stadium Mode is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.