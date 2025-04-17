Give your enemies a chilling demise as the new damage hero, Freja.

Blizzard Entertainment has just released a new gameplay trailer for Overwatch 2's upcoming Season 16. This season will add a ton of new content to this iconic hero shooter, like the new Stadium Mode, a new damage hero called Freja, a ton of cosmetic skins to grab, and more.

Here are all the details you need to know about Overwatch 2: Season 16 (which is scheduled to go live on April 22, 2025) from this gameplay trailer.

First up is more gameplay footage and details regarding Overwatch 2's new Stadium Mode. Stadium Mode is a best-of-7-rounds contest where two teams compete in a variety of match types while earning Stadium Cash in combat, which can be used to unlock mighty abilities and Perks that completely change how a Hero plays.

This can be first-person or third-person, ala Marvel Rivals, to give players a brand new perspective on playing Overwatch.

The next major news shown off in the trailer is Freja, Overwatch 2's newest Damage Hero.

Freja is a bounty hunter who tracks her prey with a Revdraw Crossbow that can fire rapid arrows and an Ultimate ability called Bola Shot, which pulls in multiple enemies in one spot so her teammates can take them out.

The third major news announcement is DokiWatch!. This is a collection of new Magical-Girl cosmetic skins that will be available for Juno, D.Va, Freja, Brigette, Widowmaker, and Kiriko later this season.

DokiWatch! will also introduce a new Mythic Weapon Skin for Mercy called the Merciful Magitech in Season 16.

Other new features coming in Season 16 include a Hero Ban system for Competitive Mode to forbid certain Heroes from being chosen during matches, new Battle Pass and Shop skins to collect, and the return of Overwatch Classic (specifically the October 2020 Patch).

Overwatch 2 🤝 Gundam Wing ✨Suit up and take flight when our latest collaboration arrives in-game on April 29 🤖🪽 pic.twitter.com/3Xwtq7lLkKApril 17, 2025

The end of the trailer shows a teaser for Overwatch 2's next collaboration event, which Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed will be with Gundam Wing.

Gundam Wing is one of the most iconic entries in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, and this collaboration is made to celebrate the anime's 30th anniversary.

Overwatch 2: Season 16 will go live on April 22, 2025, while the Gundam Wing collaboration will go live on April 29, 2025.

Overwatch 2 is going all out to retain its crown as the king of competitive Hero shooters

Ever since Marvel Rivals jumped on the gaming scene in December 2024 and rapidly accumulated over 40 million players, Overwatch 2 has really stepped up its game to compete with the competition.

From introducing the game-changing Perk system, the crossover skins, the crazy best-of-7-rounds Stadium Mode, and the new third-person camera, Overwatch 2 finally feels like a proper sequel to the original Overwatch instead of a reboot, and I love it.

However, will this be enough to help Overwatch 2 contend with Marvel Rivals and secure its place as the top Hero Shooter on Xbox and PC?

Let's find out together when Overwatch 2: Season 16 drops on April 22, 2025.