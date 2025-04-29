Diablo 4 Season 8, Belial's Return just kicked off a couple of hours ago, and Diablo fans are already raging. Though they may have pretty good reason for it in this regard.



Right now we're seeing reports of the new Battle Pass system, Reliquaries, causing an error which deducts the players Platinum from the balance but doesn't reward you with the pass. So buyer beware, do not grab it until a fix arrives!

Diablo 4 Reliquary is bugged

Blizzard has updated the official Diablo 4 forums to say that they are investigating the issue.



"Hey folks thanks a ton for sharing. We’re investigating this issue with Reliquaries not showing/functioning properly at this time. Apologies for the inconvenience, we’ll keep you all informed asap on any updates."

And of course there's the fact that the new reliquary system isn't even working. The 1000 platinum is gone, but everything is still locked. Maybe it'll work one day, maybe they just took 10 bucks worth of shit from me. Who knows. And better yet at this point, who cares.April 29, 2025

One user on Reddit says they bought the Deluxe Battle Pass and nothing unlocked for them despite the game telling them the pass is active, all Reliquaries remain locked. Others have reported having 1000 Platinum deducted from their balance but no cosmetics unlocking on the pass.

(Image credit: IPl4yG4m3s on Reddit)

Others are reporting other hiccups with previously purchased cosmetics from previous passes are missing in their character wardrobes.

Can't redeem pass from a previous season on the Reliquary in Diablo 4?

The transition from the traditional Battle Pass system to the new Reliquaries in Diablo 4 has introduced another complication. Previously, players who purchased a Battle Pass, such as those with the Ultimate version of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, could choose to delay redeeming it for a future season. For instance, if someone opted not to redeem their Battle Pass in Season 6, it would remain on their account, ready to be activated in a later season.

However, with the introduction of the Reliquaries system, many players are now reporting that they can no longer redeem their unused Battle Passes from previous seasons. This change has understandably caused some outrage.

Here’s hoping Blizzard fixes this issue quickly, as it may just be another hiccup in the madness that comes with a new season launch.



We’ll continue monitoring the situation for updates.