Overwatch 2 has launched a brand new game mode called Stadium, and it is unlike any mode that's come before in the long-running hero shooter. In this mode, two teams of five players compete in seven rounds to see who can complete the most objectives.

Between each, players can upgrade their hero with a variety of new abilities and stat-boosting items that can completely alter their play style and potentially help their team win the match.

Each hero has tons of abilities and items to choose from, so it can be intimidating to decide which ones are right for you (especially since you have a time limit to choose them between rounds).

So we have rounded up all the abilities and items available for each hero in Overwatch 2's Stadium Mode, so you can plan ahead to beat the competition in one of Blizzard's best Xbox games and best PC games.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Reinhardt

Charge into the heat of battle while shielding allies as the indomitable Reinhardt. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Smashing! When you deal damage with [Rocket Hammer], gain 3% Move Speed and 5% Weapon Lifesteal for 3s, stacking up to 5 times. Feeling The Burn Every 3rd [Rocket Hammer] swing burns the target, dealing 30% extra damage over 2s. Wilhelmwagen While [Barrier Field] is deployed, you heal for 5% of the damage it mitigates and gain 30% Move Speed. To Me, My Friends! While [Barrier Field] is deployed, allies within 5m are healed equal to 3% of your max Life every 1s. Amplification Barrier Friendly projectiles that pass through your [Barrier Field] deal 15% more damage. Barrier Reconstruction When you deal damage with [Rocket Hammer] or [Fire Strike], restore health to [Barrier Field] equal to 10% of its max Health. Vanguard [Charge] grants nearby allies Overhealth equal to 10% of your max Life and 20% Move Speed for 3s. Shield Stampede +50% [Charge] Knockback Power. During [Charge], automatically deploy [Barrier Field]. Vroom Boom Boom During [Charge], colliding with a wall triggers an explosion that deals 30% of [Charge]'s pin damage. Impact Burst [Fire Strike] triggers an explosion the first time it hits an enemy, dealing 20% of its damage in a 3m radius. Magma Strike If [Fire Strike] is cast twice within 2s, the second strike leaves a trail of lava that Burns enemies for {0} of its damage. Blazing Blitz After using [Earthshatter], every [Rocket Hammer] swing launches a [Fire Strike] for 4s.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Ironclad Cleats +25 Armor, +5% Weapon Power, +40% Knockback Resist. Rocket Boots +25 Health, holding crouch increases the height of your next jump by up to 200%. Dampener Grip +10% Ability Power, +10% Attack Speed, when you deal damage with [Rocket Hammer], reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 1s. Plan Z +10% Weapon Power, Gain 5% Attack Speed for every 100 missing Life, up to 25%. Boost Recycler +10% Ability Power, if [Charge] is interrupted by stun, sleep, or hinder, refund 50% of [Charge]'s cooldown. Crusader's Cure +25 Health, using [Charge] cleanses all negative effects. Gryphon Glider +25 Health, +10% Ability Lifesteal, you can now fly during [Charge]. Overclocked Barrier +25 Health, +20% Barrier Field Health, +20% [Barrier Field] Size. Infusion Generator +25 Health, Increase [Barrier Field] Health by 100% of your max Life. Phoenix Protocol +50 Health, [Barrier Field] regenerates 50% faster and begins regenerating 50% sooner after being destroyed. Chimera's Maw +10% Ability Power, +35% Fire Strike Radius. Rocket Strike +20% Ability Power, +50% Fire Strike Projectile Speed.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Reaper

Become one with the shadows to snuff out your foes as Reaper. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Revolving Ruin Close-range [Hellfire Shotgun] hits grant {1} Attack Speed for {3}s, stacking up to {2} times. Shrouded Shrapnel Using [Wraith Form] increases the number of pellets per shot in your next magazine and its spread. Death Step After using [Shadow Step], cast [Death Blossom] for 1.5s with 50% reduced damage. Strangle Step After using [Shadow Step], double your Lifesteal for 3s. Spirited To Slay Eliminations reset your cooldowns. Backstabber After using an ability, your next shot deals additional damage over {1}s to enemies struck from behind. Wraith Renewal While in [Wraith Form], restore your Life every 1s. Ghosted While in [Wraith Form], passing through enemies slows their Move Speed and Attack Speed. Silent As The Grave Your footsteps and [Shadow Step] are significantly quieter. Shared Siphon [The Reaping] also heals the nearest ally by a portion of Reaper's damage dealt. Harvest Fest [Hellfire Shotgun] hits have a chance to spawn a Soul Globe. When picked up, restore {1} Life, {2} Ammo, and gain {3} Move Speed for {4}s. Vampiric Touch Hits with [Quick Melee] mark enemies for 5s. Allies gain Lifesteal against marked enemies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Neverfrost +25 Health, +5% Weapon Power, reduce effectiveness of enemy slows by 50%. Pocket Mist +25 Health, while below 50% Life, gain 20% Move Speed. Wretched Wings +25 Health, While in Wraith Form, gain the ability to fly and gain {1} Move Speed. Dauntless Draught +50 Health, +15% Move Speed during Wraith Form, +33% Wraith Form Duration. Spectral Slugs +5% Attack Speed, +25% Magazine Size, using [Shadow Step] restores 100% of your ammo. Nightcreeper +10% Move Speed, +30% [Shadow Step] Cast Speed, using [Wraith Form] reduces the cooldown of [Shadow Step] by 2s. Devastation +{1} Ability Lifesteal, each [Death Blossom] elimination increases your Health by 25 until the end of the round, up to 100 Health. Crimson Cloak +25 Health, +10% Ability Power, gain 15% of max Health as Overhealth while using [Death Blossom]. Crowd Control +15% Ability Power, [Death Blossom] gains 5% Ability Power for each enemy within its range. Wreath Of Ruin +20% Ability Power, +25% Death Blossom Radius, +20% Move Speed during Death Blossom. Onslaught +25% Max Ammo, every 3rd shot fires both of your [Hellfire Shotguns]. The extra shot does not consume ammo but deals 80% reduced damage.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Soldier 76

The disgraced hero Soldier 76 battles on for justice and vengeance. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Super Visor After using [Helix Rocket], activate [Tactical Visor] briefly. Chaingun While continuously shooting [Pulse Rifle], each shot grants 0.5% Weapon Power, stacking up to 100 times. Biotic Bullseye While in [Biotic Field], critical hits restore 10% Max Ammo and extend the field's duration by 0.5s (up to 5s). Back Off Enemies within your [Biotic Field] take damage equal to 100% of its healing output. On Me! [Biotic Field] moves with you and grants you 20% increased max Health while active. Frontliners Allies in range of your [Biotic Field] when it spawns gain Overhealth equal to 40% of your max Life for 3s. Hunker Down [Helix Rocket] damage creates a [Biotic Field] with shorter duration at your position. Cratered Increase [Helix Rocket] explosion radius and explosion damage. Double Helix [Helix Rocket] fires a second homing [Helix Rocket] that deals 70% reduced damage. Man On The Run During [Sprint], restore 10% of your Ammo every 1s and increase your Max Ammo by 10% until you reload, stacking up to 10 times. Track and Field During [Sprint], [Biotic Field] cooldown refreshes 150% faster. Peripheral Pulse During [Tactical Visor], [Pulse Rifle] shoots at 1 additional enemy, dealing 50% damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Battery Pack +10% Ability Power, +30% Biotic Field Duration. Rapid Response Radius +10% Ability Power, +30% Biotic Field Radius, [Biotic Field] heals allies below 50% Life for 20% more. Bomb Diffusal Boots +25 Health, +5% Weapon Power, [Helix Rocket] self-knockback is increased by 200% and no longer damages yourself. Pulse Converter +5% Attack Speed, +5% Cooldown Reduction, [Helix Rocket] damage restores 20% of your ammo. Compression Fatigues +25 Health, +5% Attack Speed, +25% [Sprint] Move Speed. Iron Lung +25 Health, while using [Sprint], gain Overhealth equal to 5% of your max Life every 1s, up to 25%, for 5s. Endgame Equalizer +25 Health, +15% Ability Power, when you spend your Ultimate Charge, reset all ability cooldowns. While [Tactical Visor] is active, gain 20% Cooldown Reduction.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Mercy

Save lives in the nick of time as the angelic Mercy. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Battle Medic Every 1s your Staff is attached, [Caduceus Blaster] gains +4% Attack Speed (stacks 10 times) until reloading or swap to your Staff. First Responder When you Resurrect an ally, grant both of you 250 Overhealth for 6s. The Whambulance When Guardian Angel ends or is canceled, heal your target for 4 Life for every 1m you traveled. Renaissance After successfully Resurrecting an ally, gain Valkyrie for 5 seconds. Equivalent Exchange You have 3 charges of Resurrect with 33% reduced cast time, but their cooldowns only reset at the start of the round. Triage Unit When using Guardian Angel on an ally below 50% HP, your Caduceus Staff heals them for 30% more for 3 sec. Threads of Fate Caduceus Staff healing chains for 3 sec at 50% effectiveness to the last ally healed. Protective Beam Allies affected by Caduceus Staff above 80% HP gain 10% damage reduction. Serenity Sympathetic Recovery heals for 20% more and heals you even while healing a full health ally. Distortion Allies boosted by your Caduceus Staff gain +20% Lifesteal. Crepuscular Circle While Valkyrie is active, Healing Beam and Damage Boost effects are automatically applied to nearby allies. Glass Extra Full Healing from [Caduceus Staff] targeting full health allies is converted to Overhealth, up to 50.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Mid-Air Mobilizer +5% Weapon Power, 10% Attack Speed while flying. Aerodynamic Feathers +25 Health, while affected by [Angelic Descent], continuously gain 10% Move Speed every 1s. Angeleisure Wear +25 Health, while affected by [Angelic Descent] or [Guardian Angel], heal 3% of your Life every 1s. Long Distance Wings +10% Ability Power, +33% [Guardian Angel] Range. Angelic Acrobatics +15% Guardian Angel Move Speed, [Guardian Angel]'s cooldown starts as soon as you jump or crouch. Blessed Boosters +50 Health, launch velocity is increased by 25% when canceling [Guardian Angel] with crouch or jump. Chain Evoker +50 Armor, +5% [Caduceus Staff] damage boost, +15% Ultimate Charge gained from damage boosted. Celestial Clip +10% Weapon Power, +33% Max Ammo, [Caduceus Blaster] has a 10% chance to fire an extra shot that doesn't consume additional ammo. Caduceus EX +25 Health, +10% Weapon Power, +33% [Caduceus Staff] Range. Resurrection Rangefinder +10% Cooldown Reduction, +75% [Resurrection] Range.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Moira

Sap the life out of foes while healing allies as Moira. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Optimal Overflow After you spend 50 [Biotic Energy], launch the last selected [Biotic Orb] with 75% reduced duration. Precarious Potency Allies healed by your [Biotic Grasp] are healed for an additional 20% of [Biotic Grasp]'s healing over 5s. Deconstruction After you spend 50 [Biotic Energy], deal 20% increased damage for 6s. Ethereal Excision While aiming at an enemy's head with [Biotic Grasp]'s secondary fire, gain 30% Lifesteal, 30% Move Speed, and restore 100% increased Biotic Energy. Chain Grasp After using [Biotic Orb], [Biotic Grasp]'s secondary fire chains to 2 additional targets within 20m for 3s. Empowering You [Biotic Grasp]'s secondary fire can target allies, increasing their damage by 15%. Cross-Orbal [Biotic Orb] launches an additional [Biotic Orb] of the other type with 50% reduced capacity. Multiball [Biotic Orb] launches 2 additional orbs of the chosen type with 85% reduced effectiveness. Phantasm When you use [Fade], spawn a stationary copy of the last selected [Biotic Orb] with 50% reduced duration. Scientific Deathod While using [Fade], passing through enemies grants 5% Ultimate Charge and permanent Overhealth equal to 15% of your max Life. Voidhoppers [Fade] phases other allies within 8m for 0.25s and grants them Overhealth equal to 20% of your max Life. Destruction's Divide +25% [Coalescence Duration], [Coalescence] can be toggled between pure healing or pure damage, with 25% greater effect.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description High Capacity Tubing +10% Weapon Power, Moira can store an additional 50 Biotic Energy, beyond her base maximum of 100. Bio-Needles +10% Attack Speed, [Biotic Grasp]'s secondary fire restores 50% more [Biotic Energy]. Subatomic Splitter +10% Weapon Power, +15% [Biotic Grasp] Secondary Fire Range. Smart Orbs +5% Ability Power, [Biotic Orb] moves 50% slower while it is healing or dealing damage. Extendrils +10% Ability Power, +30% [Biotic Orb] Tendril Range. Abyss Boots +25 Health, while using [Fade], you jump 30% higher. Alternative Energy +10% Ability Power, +15% Attack Speed, when you use [Fade], refill your [Biotic Energy]. Levitation Shawl +10% Ability Power, coalescence grants free flight while active. Coalegion +25 Health, +15% Ability Power, allies healed by [Coalescence] deal 15% increased damage.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - D.va

Pilot a powerful Meka to blow the opposition was the world-renowned gamer-turned hero, D.Va. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Focused Fusion [Fusion Cannon]'s spread is reduced by 66% and damage falloff range is 20m farther. Legendary Loadout [Micro Missiles] are replaced with 6 Heavy Rockets, which deal 350% more explosive damage and have 100% increased radius. Overstocked Gain 1 extra charge of [Micro Missiles]. Countermeasures When you mitigate 150 damage with [Defense Matrix], automatically fire 2 [Micro Missiles]. Ignition Burst [Boosters] leave a trail of lava that deals 30 damage every 1s. MEKA Punch While using [Boosters], [Quick Melee] deals 75% more damage. [Quick Melee] eliminations reset the cooldown of [Boosters]. Tokki Slam During [Boosters], use crouch to slam the ground, dealing damage equal to 20% of your max Armor and knocking up enemies hit. Facetanking [Defense Matrix] heals you for 30% of the damage it blocks. Ultrawide Matrix Increase the size of Defense Matrix by 20% and its duration by 20%. Stat Boost During the first 2s of [Boosters], [Defense Matrix] recovers 100% faster. Party Protector When you use [Self-Destruct], allies within [Self-Destruct] radius gains 250 Overhealth for 8s. Express Detonation Self-Destruct explosion is triggered 15% faster.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Busan Blaster +20% Ability Power, [Light Gun] gains a secondary fire, which charges up to fire a piercing shot that deals 80 piercing damage. Nano Cola™ Nitrous +50 Health, when you eject from your Mech, gain 25% increased max Health and gain [Nano Boost] for 8s. Chip-Damage Diverter +50 Health, when you deal damage to Barriers while in your [Mech], gain Shields equal to 10% of the damage dealt, up to 200. Resets when your [Mech] is destroyed. Multi-Task Mod +10% Weapon Power, [Fusion Cannons] can now be fired while using [Defense Matrix]. Solo Spec +25 Health, when you mitigate damage with [Defense Matrix], gain Shields equal to 10% of the damage mitigated, up to 100. Resets when your [Mech] is destroyed. Plot Armor +25 Armor, while [Defense Matrix] is active, gain 30% damage reduction against beams. Singijeon's Pulse Plating +50 Health, gain 5% of damage mitigated by [Defense Matrix] as Ultimate Charge. Galvanized Core +25 Health, 25% [Boosters] Duration. APM AMP +50 Shield, when you use [Boosters], allies within 16m gain 25% Move Speed for 2s. Mastermind's Mitigator Every 300 damage you mitigate with [Defense Matrix] reduces [Micro Missiles] cooldown by 1s. Onslaught Ordinance +15% Ability Power, the quantity and duration of [Micro Missiles] is increased by 20%. Macro Missiles [Micro Missiles] deal 25% increased damage and have significantly increased knockback. Dae-hyun's Detonator +15% Ability Lifesteal, if your [Mech] detonates while mid-air, increase [Self-Destruct] explosion damage and range by 200%. Vesuvius Protocol +10% Ability Power, using [Self-Destruct] drops lava nearby that deals 30 damage every 1s.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Genji

Strike from the shadows and slay enemies in one strike as the cyborg ninja Genji. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Wyrm's Maw Targets hit by your [Shurikens] take 10% more damage from [Swift Strike] for 4s, stacking up to 5 times. Laceration [Swift Strike] deals 25% additional damage over 3s to enemies hit. Iaido Strike After [Deflect] ends, you quickly swing your [Dragonblade] once. Hidden Blade Gain 50% Melee Lifesteal and +25 Quick Melee Damage. Forged Under Fire While [Deflect] is active, heal for 60% of the damage it prevents. Deflect-o-Bot +50% Deflected Projectile Speed. During the first 1.5s of [Deflect], automatically deflect projectiles towards enemies. Sacred Shuriken [Shuriken]'s primary fire throws 2 additional [Shuriken] that don't consume any extra ammo. Hanamura Healing Critical hits and [Swift Strike] grant Overhealth equal to 25% of their damage dealt for 5s. Spirit of Sojiro When [Deflect] stops incoming damage, reduce the cooldown of [Swift Strike] by 1s, up to 5s. Dragon's Breath [Dragonblade] swings also fire a large piercing projectile that deals 50% of [Dragonblade]'s damage. Cybernetic Speed Dealing damage with [Shuriken] grants 2% [Shuriken] Attack Speed for 3s, stacking up to 15 times. Hashimoto's Bane After using an ability, your next secondary fire throws 2 extra [Shuriken] that seek enemies but deal 50% less damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Spiked Grip +30% Max Ammo, while climbing restore 20% of your ammo every 1s. Swift-Loader +10% Attack Speed, +30% Max Ammo, damaging an enemy with [Swift Strike] restores 20% of your ammo. Enduring Edge +10% Weapon Power, 4s [Dragonblade] Duration. Ambusher Optics +25% Quick Melee damage, [Quick Melee] can critically hit when hitting enemies from behind, dealing 50% increased damage. Traversal Kinetics [Swift Strike] cooldown is reduced by 50% if it deals no damage. Ninja Soles +5% Cooldown Reduction, +15% Move Speed during [Deflect]. Clean Sweep +10% Ability Power, +15% Ability Lifesteal, +50% [Swift Strike] Width. Deflecting Dash +15% Ability Power, during [Swift Strike], deflect incoming projectiles toward your reticle. Equilibrium Gear +25 Health, while climbing, heal 5% of your Life every 1s. Anti-Beam Coating +25 Armor, +5% Attack Speed, Deflect blocks Beam attacks. Sparrowhawk Feather +25 Health, Gain an additional jump. Transference Delta 15% Ultimate Cost Reduction, convert 100 Health to Armor, when you use Dragonblade, heal your Armor fully. Slicy Coolant +50 Armor, +5% Cooldown Reduction, +1s Deflect Duration.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Orisa

Protect allies as the stalwart defender bot, Orisa. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Scorched Earth When you [Overheat], apply Burning to enemies within 6m, dealing damage equal to 10% of your max Life over 5s. Shield Divergence When you [Overheat], deploy a Barrier with 600 Health in front. Advanced Throwbotics When you use [Javelin Spin], launch an [Energy Javelin] with 50% less damage. Spynstem Update [Javelin Spin] now deflects projectiles and grants 20% of damage dealt from deflecting as Ultimate Charge. Hot Rotate-O [Javelin Spin] gains 35% Cooldown Reduction but now generates [Heat]. Factory Reset While [Fortify] is active, [Javelin Spin] and [Energy Javelin] gain 25% Cooldown Reduction. Lassoed On impact, [Energy Javelin] will pull enemies within 4m towards itself. Ride With Me While [Fortify] is active, grant allies in line of sight 30% Move Speed and Overhealth equal to 10% of your max Life. Hooves of Steel After [Fortify] ends, gain Shields equal to 50% of the damage received during [Fortify]. Resets when you next use [Fortify]. Restortify While [Fortify] is active, heal for 10% of your max Life every 1s. Centripetal Charge 25% Ultimate Cost Reduction. After using [Terra Surge], reset your ability cooldowns. Supercharger When you use [Terra Surge], drop a [Supercharger] that increases the damage of nearby allies by 25% for 15s.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Solar Regenergy +25 Health, after using an ability, restore your Armor equal to 5% of your Max Life. Enhanced Target Sensors Deal 25% more damage to enemies farther than 12m away. Optimized Energy +10% Weapon Power, Critical Hits reduce your [Heat] by 5%. Electro Lights +10% Attack Speed, recover from being [Overheated] 25% faster. Elite Rotator Cuff +10% Ability Power, 35% [Javelin Spin] Duration. Refraction Tiles +25 Armor, while [Javelin Spin] is active, gain 30% damage reduction to beams. Oladele-copter Blades +15% Ability Power, while using [Javelin Spin], gain free flight and 20% Move Speed. Siphonic Spear When you deal damage with [Energy Javelin], heal {0} of your max Life over 3s. Arcfinder [Energy Javelin] deals 25% increased damage to enemies farther than 12m away. 3D-Printed Lance +15% Ability Power, [Energy Javelin] cooldown is reduced by 15, but each use generates 25 [Heat]. Charged Chassis +25 Health, [Fortify] grants additional Overhealth equal to 10% of your Max Life. HollaGram Helmet +50 Armor, when you use [Fortify], all allies within line of sight gains unstoppable for 2s. Efi's Theorem +20% Ability Lifesteal, +50% Fortify Duration.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Kiriko

Wield ninja arts and unleash spirit magic as Kiriko. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Foxy Fireworks After reloading, your next 3 [Kunai] explode on contact, dealing 20 damage to nearby enemies. Keen Kunai Kunai critical hits decrease active ability cooldowns by 25% and refund 3 ammo. Triple Threat After using [Swift Step], for 4s, your secondary fire throws 2 additional [Kunai] in a spread that deal 50% less damage. Leaf On The Wind [Healing Ofuda] bounces to another ally up to 2 times, healing for 30% of the normal amount. Self-Care When you use [Healing Ofuda], heal yourself for 5% of your max Life. Supported Shooting When [Healing Ofuda] heals allies, grant them 25% increased Attack Speed for 3s. Fleet Foot [Swift Step] can be used directionally without a target. Clone Conjuration After using [Swift Step], create a clone of yourself that lasts for 5s. Two-Zu [Protection Suzu] gains an additional charge. Cleansing Charge When you cleanse negative effects with [Protection Suzu], gain 5% Ultimate Charge for each hero cleansed. Crossing Guard [Kitsune Rush] now also reduces enemies' Move Speed by 50% for 2s. Spirit Veil [Kitsune Rush] cast makes Kiriko invulnerable for 4s and cleansed of negative effects.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Kitsune Kicks +10% Move Speed, gain the ability to [Double Jump]. Cyclist Gloves When you use an ability, gain 20% Attack Speed for 3s. Asa's Armaments +10% Attack Speed, [Kunai] bounce off surfaces 1 time. Ryōta's Reloader +35% Reload Speed, after casting an ability, restore 100% of your ammo. Teamwork Toolkit +10% Weapon Power, when you heal an ally, grant them 10% increased Move Speed for 3s. Farsight Focus Sash +10% Weapon Power, when you deal damage, gain 200% [Healing Ofuda] Projectile Speed for 5s. Spirits' Guidance +15% Weapon Power, 100% [Healing Ofuda] Projectile Speed. Donut Delivery +20% Ability Power, [Swift Step] heals nearby allies by 80 Life over 2s. Goddess's Aura +25 Health, after using [Swift Step], you gain 100 Overhealth for 4s. Talisman of Velocity +15% Ability Power, [Protection Suzu] grants 25% Attack Speed and 25% Move Speed for 4s. Talisman of Life +20% Ability Power, [Protection Suzu] grants 100 Overhealth for 5s. Eye Of The Yokai +10% Ability Power, 35% [Kitsune Rush] Duration. Our Bikes +25 Health, +15% Ability Power, allies affected by [Kitsune Rush] are healed for 80 every 1s.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Ana

Headshot enemies while healing allies from afar as the veteran sniper, Ana. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description No Scope Needed Landing unscoped shots with [Biotic Rifle] grants 10% Attack Speed for 2s, stacking up to 3 times. Tactical Rifle While scoped, [Biotic Rifle] will lock-on to allies for guaranteed hits. Pinpoint Prescription [Biotic Rifle] can now critically hit both allies and enemies. Dreamy [Sleep Dart] can hit allies, healing 100% of their max Life over 4s instead of putting them to sleep. Comfy Cloud [Sleep Dart] explodes on contact, hitting targets within 3m, but Sleep has a 50% reduced duration. Sleep Regimen Gain 50 Health. When you apply Sleep to an enemy, gain 10 Health, up to 150. Home Remedy [Biotic Grenade] applies Overhealth equal to 100% of its healing. Venomous [Biotic Grenade] deals an additional 30 damage over its duration to enemies affected by it. Time Out [Biotic Grenade] now knocks enemies back and reduces their Move Speed by 50% for 1.5s. Your Full Potential [Nano Boost] also grants the target 20% Ultimate Charge and 200 Overhealth. My Turn [Nano Boost] also applies to yourself for 50% of its duration. Our Turn [Nano Boost] also affects other visible allies, but it has a 50% reduced duration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Dash Boots +5% Movement Speed, jumping in mid-air will dash you a short distance. Potent Projectiles +10% Weapon Power, Unscoped [Biotic Rifle] projectiles are 100% larger. Quick Scope +5% Weapon Power, +200% Faster Scope Speed, Deal 20% more damage to airborne enemies. Unscoped Resources +4 Max Ammo, Unscoped shots have a 50% chance not to consume Ammo. Double Dosage +25 Health, landing a [Sleep Dart] on a target affected by [Biotic Grenade] reduces its cooldown by 25%. Tranquilizer [Sleep Dart] gains: 500% Collision Size, 100% Projectile Speed, 20% Sleep Duration. Lethal Dose +50% Ability Lifesteal, Sleep Dart damage is increased by 100. I.V. Drip +25 Health, while affected by [Biotic Grenade], Ana gains 100 Overhealth. Grenadius Pin +30% Biotic Grenade Radius, +20% Ability Power. Target Tracker +15% Biotic Grenade Duration, for each enemy or ally affected by [Biotic Grenade], gain 5% Attack Speed, up to 25%. Cluster Core +25% Ability Lifesteal, [Biotic Grenade] cooldown is reduced by 1s for each target it hits. Eye of Horus +50 Shields, [Nano Boost] can target allies through walls and its range is increased to 60m. Perfected Formula +25 Shields, +15% Nano Boost Duration.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Cassidy

Quick draw enemies at High Noon as the gunslinging Cassidy. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Quick Draw After using [Combat Roll], [Peacekeeper]'s next primary fire can auto-aim within 9m while under cooldown. Dead Man Walking Eliminating an enemy you've recently critically hit grants 1 Max Ammo for the round. Full House For each Ammo available, [Peacekeeper]'s primary fire gains 1% increased damage, up to 25%. Just Roll With It During [Combat Roll], prevent all incoming damage, after [Combat Roll] ends, heal 30% of your Life over 3s. Bullseye Critical hit reduces [Combat Roll]'s cooldown by 2s. Barrel Roll [Combat Roll] takes you 50% further and deals 65 damage to enemies. Flash In The Pan Eliminating an enemy recently damaged by [Flashbang] grants 15% Ultimate Charge. Think Flasht When you start a [Combat Roll], leave a [Flashbang] behind. Hot Potato [Flashbang] adds 3 extra Ammo on hit until [Peacekeeper] is reloaded. Easy Rider While using [Deadeye], gain 100 Overhealth and 25% Movement Speed. Sunrise Using [Deadeye] slows all visible enemies by 35% for 1.5s. Sunset [Deadeye] eliminations grant 15% Ultimate Charge each.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Eagle Eye +50 Health, Receives 25% less damage from enemy farther than 12m. Competitive Analysis +20% Weapon Lifesteal, deal 15% increased primary fire damage to enemies in the Damage role. Quickload Chamber +20% Reload Speed, reloading within 6m of an enemy adds 20% of Max Ammo as extra Ammo. Frankie's Fixer +50 Health, Heal 10 Life for each Ammo loaded using [Combat Roll]. Streamlined Poncho +10% Cooldown Reduction, [Combat Roll] reduces [Flashbang] cooldown. Improvised Dynamite +20% Ability Power, +10% Cooldown Reduction, [Flashbang] explosion radius is increased by 50%. Wanted Poster +25 Health, [Deadeye] eliminations reward extra 500 Stadium Cash each. Blackwatch Tech +10% Ability Power, [Deadeye] eliminations reduce [Flashbang] max cooldown by 10%, up to 40% for the round.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Ashe

Blast enemies with lead and dynamite as the villainous leader of Deadlock Rebels Gang, Ashe. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Reload Therapy When you reload a shot, heal 3% of your Life. Head Honcho Each unscoped shot you land increases the damage of the next scoped shot you land by 3%, up to 30%. Resets on reload. My Business, My Rules When you deal damage to a Burning enemy with [The Viper], reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 10%. Incendiary Rounds While scoped, hitting the same target without missing deals 30 extra damage. Incendiary Blast [Coach Gun] applies Burning, dealing 100 damage over 5s. If target was burning, deal extra 75 Ability Damage instantly. Calamity Using [Coach Gun] reloads 2 Ammo. [The Viper]'s next 2 hits deal 40 additional damage over 3s. Double Barreled [Coach Gun] gains an additional charge. Early Detonation Shooting [Dynamite] reloads 5 Ammo and reduces the cooldown of [Dynamite] by 3s. Molten Munitions When [Dynamite] explodes on the ground, it leaves lava that Burns enemies for 50 every 1s. Out with a Bang When [Dynamite] explodes, it spawns 3 sticky explosives that deal 66% reduced damage. Partners in Crime You are healed for 100% of [B.O.B.]'s damage dealt and [B.O.B.] is healed for 100% of your damage dealt. B.O.B. Jr. [B.O.B.] costs 50% less Ultimate Charge but has reduced Life, 50% reduced Attack Speed, and is significantly smaller.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Tripod +5% Weapon Power, [The Viper], [Coach Gun], and [Dynamite] deal 10% more damage to enemies that are below you. Silver Lighter +10% Ability Power, Damage dealt to Burning targets grants 20% more Ultimate Charge. Greased Loader 25% Max Ammo, +15% Reload Speed. Maxed Mag +5% Attack Speed, Gain 3% Attack Speed for each remaining Ammo above 50% of your Max Ammo. Ironsights +10% Attack Speed, when the target is further than 10m, scoped shot gains 1% damage for each meter. Sidewinder +10% Attack Speed, when the target is within 10m, unscoped shot gains 15% increased damage. Furnace Fuel +25 Health, +5% Ability Power, When Burn gets removed instead of expiring, gain 3% Ultimate Charge. Stacked Sticks +15% Ability Power, 40% [Dynamite] Explosion Radius. Firestarter +50 Health, Your Burning effects gain 35% Lifesteal. Silver Spurs +25 Health, after using [Coach Gun], gain 20% Move Speed for 3s. Build-A-Blast Buckshot +10% Cooldown Reduction, [Coach Gun] has 50% increased self-knockback. Infrared Lenses +20% Ability Power, deal 25% increased damage to Burning targets. B.O.B. Wire Defense +50 Health, +25 Armor, when [B.O.B.] finishes charging, [B.O.B.] gains 300 Armor.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Juno

Blast off to heal allies as the space-faring Juno. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description MediMaster [Mediblaster] can now critically hit both allies and enemies. Stinger [Mediblaster] deals an additional 10 damage to enemies over 1s. (Does not stack). Cosmic Coolant [Pulsar Torpedoes] cooldown is reduced by 1s for each target it hits. Medicinal Missiles [Pulsar Torpedoes] heal for an extra 30 life and causes allies hit to receive 50% more healing for 3s. Pulsar Plus [Pulsar Torpedoes] gains 1 additional charge. Torpedo Glide During [Glide Boost], every 50 damage you deal reduces the cooldown of [Pulsar Torpedoes] by 1s. Blink Boosts [Glide Boost] gains 2 additional charges and has a 65% reduced cooldown, but has 75% reduced duration. Rally Ring Reduce [Hyper Ring]'s cooldown by 1s when an ally passes through it. Black Hole [Hyper Ring] slows the Move Speed of enemies who pass through it by 35% for 1s. Hyper Healer Allies affected by [Hyper Ring] gain 50 Overhealth. Stellar Focus [Orbital Ray] now follows you and its duration is increased by 35%. Orbital Alignment Enemies inside of [Orbital Ray] lose 35% Move Speed. Allies inside of it gain 25% Move Speed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Vantage Shot +5% Weapon Power, while airborne, [Mediblaster] deals 15% more damage. Long Range Blaster +15% Weapon Power, [Mediblaster] deals 15% increased damage and healing to targets farther than 12m away. Lock-On Shield +10% Ability Power, while aiming [Pulsar Torpedoes], gain Overhealth equal to 50% of your max Shields. PulStar Destroyers +15% Ability Power, [Pulsar Torpedoes] explode on hit, deal 20 damage to nearby enemies. Pulse Spike +10% Attack Speed, +35% [Pulsar Torpedoes] Projectile Speed, after using [Pulsar Torpedoes], gain 25% Attack Speed for 4s. Boosted Rockets +25 Shield, +25% [Glide Boost] Duration. Forti-Glide +75 Shield, during [Glide Boost], gain 10% Damage Reduction. Gravitational Push +15% Weapon Power, during [Glide Boost], gain 20% Attack Speed and your [Quick Melee] knocks enemies back. Lux Loop +10% Ability Power, +25% Hyper Ring Duration. Solar Shielding +25% Ability Power, allies affected by [Hyper Ring] restore Shields every 1s. Sunburst Serum +75 Shield, [Orbital Ray] gains 25% increased healing. Red Promise Regulator +50 Shield, +15% Ability Power, when you use [Orbital Ray], reset your cooldowns.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Zarya

Reduce enemies to atoms with the mighty cannon of Zarya. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Pre-Workout Gain Lifesteal equal to 20% of [Energy]. No Limits Maximum [Energy] increased to 150. [Energy] always decays above 100 [Energy] at a 150% faster rate. Piercing Beam Above 80 [Energy], [Particle Cannon]'s primary fire will pierce enemies. Particle Accelerator Gain 15% Attack Speed for [Particle Cannon]'s secondary fire. After using an ability, quadruple this bonus for 5s. Volskaya Vortex After using a [Barrier], [Particle Cannon]'s next secondary fire spawns a slowing vortex that deals 80 damage over 2s. Lifelift +50% [Particle Barrier] Size, Increase [Barrier] Health by 100% of Bonus Max Life. Barrier Benefits When a [Barrier] expires, grant Overhealth equal to 50% of remaining [Barrier] health to the target for 3s. Major Flex [Barrier] knocks back and deals 25 damage, increased by [Energy], to enemies within 5m every 1s. Containment Shield [Barrier] heals 20 Life, increased by [Energy], and grants 20% Move Speed while active. Here To Spot You [Projected Barrier] pulls you to the targeted ally and heals you for 15% of Max Life over 3s. Fission Field [Projected Barrier] applies to 1 additional ally within 10m, but has 20% reduced duration. Graviton Anomaly 25% Ultimate Cost Reduction, [Graviton Surge] base damage is increased to 30 and increased by [Energy], but has 50% reduced duration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Hybrid Battery +5% Weapon Power, [Energy] cannot be reduced below 20. Bigger Beam +10% Weapon Power, [Particle Cannon]'s primary fire range is increased by 20%. Blastproof Boots +25 Health, +5% Movement Speed, [Particle Cannon]'s secondary fire self-knockback is increased by 100% and no longer damages yourself. Light Launcher +15% Weapon Power, Consecutive [Particle Cannon] Secondary Fire shots consume 20% less Ammo, up to 60%, for your current magazine. Jumper Cables +25 Shield, +5% Ability Power, after using a [Barrier], instantly start regenerating Shields. Protein Shake +25 Health, +15% Quick Melee Damage, while [Particle Barrier] is active, become Unstoppable and [Quick Melee] knocks back enemies. Beyond Barrier +10% Ability Power, +20% [Projected Barrier] Range. Lynx's Datadrive +25 Health, +10% Ability Power, Using [Projected Barrier] on an ally refunds 25% of cooldown. Superconductor +25 Health, +15% Ability Power, +40% [Barrier] Duration.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Junker Queen

Bow before the Junker Queen. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Thrill of Battle [Adrenaline Rush] also heals allies within 12m for 50% of the amount it heals you. Royal Bullets [Scattergun] critical hits against targets within 12m applies [Wound] for 30 damage over 3s. Twist The Knife [Scattergun] critical hits extend the duration of all [Wounds] on the target by 0.5s. Blade Parade Holding [Jagged Blade] charges it, increasing its damage by up to 35% and causing it to knockback. Cut 'Em, Gracie! Each enemy hit by [Jagged Blade] while it returns to you reduces its cooldown by 1s. Merciless Magnetism Using [Commanding Shout] causes your [Jagged Blade] to home to a target. Soaring Stone [Carnage] becomes a leaping strike if you jump during its cast time. Chop Chop [Carnage] gains an additional charge but its cooldown reduction per hit is reduced to 1s. Reckoner's Roar Using [Commanding Shout] [Wounds] enemies within 10m for 30 damage over 3s. Let's Go Win Eliminations reset the cooldown of [Commanding Shout]. Bloodcrazed [Rampage] and [Carnage] gives 15% of Max Life as Overhealth per hit. Bow Down [Rampage] now also knocks down enemies hit for 1.5s.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Dez's Damage Dampeners +25 Health, +50% Knockback Resist, when knocked back, gain 25% increased Move Speed for 3s. Rebellious Spirit +25 Health, when [Wound] gets removed instead of expiring, gain 10% of Max Life as Overhealth, up to 150. Shred and Lead +33% Max Ammo, +10% Weapon Lifesteal, when you [Wound] an enemy, gain 10% Attack Speed for 5s, stacking up to 3 times. Bloodhound Mask +15% Weapon Power, Gain 5% Weapon Power for each enemy with a [Wound] within 12m. Slicing Spree +10% Move Speed, while within 12m of an enemy with a [Wound], gain 10% Move Speed and 5% Attack Speed. Gutpunch Gauntlet +10% Weapon Power, while not holding [Jagged Blade], [Quick Melee] deals 75% more damage and knocks back. Bigger Magnet +10% Ability Power, [Jagged Blade]'s pull strength is increased by 35%. Scav Scraps +50 Health, +5% Cooldown Reduction, [Carnage] and [Jagged Blade] impact damage grants Overhealth equal to 40% of damage dealt. Thick Skull +50 Armor, while casting [Rampage] or [Carnage], gain 50% Damage Reduction. Monarch's Decree +5% Weapon Power, [Commanding Shout] grants you 15% Attack Speed. Undying Loyalty +50 Health, +30% Commanding Shout Overhealth, Allies affected by [Commanding Shout] are healed for 5% of Junker Queen's life every second. Booming Voice +25% Ability Power, [Commanding Shout] radius is increased by 100% and now ignores line of sight. Tinker Tracksuit +5% Cooldown Reduction, +10% Ability Lifesteal, [Rampage] and [Carnage] hits grant 10% Attack Speed for 4s.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Lucio

Drop beats that will rock foes and morale boost allies as Lucio. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Mixtape When switching to [Healing Boost], [Crossfade] heals for 10% of [Crossfade] healing for every 1s [Speed Boost] was active. Fast Forward While above 50% Move Speed, increase damage by 25%. Wallvibing While [Wallriding], gain Overhealth equal to 3% of your life every 1s, up to 30% Max Life. Vivace While you are [Wallriding], [Soundwave] cooldown refreshes 25% faster and adds 1 Max Ammo every 1s until you reload. Sonic Boom [Sonic Amplifier] damage heals allies affected by [Crossfade] equal to 20% of damage dealt. Signature Shift After using an ability, your next [Sonic Amplifier] shot shoots a volley of 6 ammo with 20% increased projectile size. Radio Edit After using [Amp It Up] in [Speed Boost], trigger a [Sound Barrier] with 85% reduced Overhealth. Megaphone +20% [Amp It Up] Duration, while [Amp It Up] is active, [Crossfade] radius is increased by 100%. Crowd Pleaser After using [Soundwave], heal all allies affected by [Crossfade] for 200% of [Crossfade] healing. Let's Bounce [Soundwave] has 30% increased knockback and deals 40 bonus damage if the target hits a wall. Reverb Gain 1 extra charge of [Soundwave]. Beat Drop Landing on an enemy with [Sound Barrier] deals up to 100 damage. If you spent your Ultimate Charge, your next [Sound Barrier] deals double damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description #1 Single +10% Ability Power, when allies leave your [Crossfade] area, the effect lingers for 2s. Nano Boop +5% Cooldown Reduction, Environmental Kills grant [Nano Boost] for 5s. Speed Skates +25 Health, after [Wallriding], gain 30% Move Speed for 2s. Hip Hop +25 Health, after [Wallriding], gain an additional jump while airborne. All-Out Auditiva +20% Ability Power, +33% [Amp It Up] Duration. LoFly Beats +5% Ability Power, +5% Weapon Power, while in [Speed Boost], [Soundwave] also knocks you back. B-Side Bop +25 Health, +25% Melee Damage, after using [Soundwave], your next [Quick Melee] grants decaying Overhealth equal to 100% of damage dealt. Riff Repeater +15% Attack Speed, [Sonic Amplifier] projectiles ricochet off walls 3 times. Airwaves +25 Health, +15% Ability Power, [Sound Barrier] effectiveness is increased by 5% for every 1s [Sound Barrier] is channeled, up to 50%.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - Mei

Give enemies the cold shoulder as the scientist Mei. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Description Permafrost Increase your Max Health by 50% of your Ability Power. Slowball [Endothermic Blaster]'s secondary fire now shoots a snowball that applies 30% slow for 1s on critical hit. Extendothermics [Endothermic Blaster]'s primary fire range is increased by 6m. Frost Armor Gain Armor equal to 5% of the primary fire damage you deal, up to 100, until the end of the round. Snowball Flight Jumping while mid-air creates a large [Ice Wall] pillar under you. (12s Cooldown) Twice As Ice When you use [Cryo-Freeze], reset the next cooldown of [Ice Wall]. Iceberg [Ice Wall] spawns a mini [Blizzard] that slows enemies. Cryclone [Cryo-Freeze] spawns a mini [Blizzard] that slows enemies. Coulder [Cryo-Freeze] now encases you in a rolling iceball that can knock back enemies and deal 10 damage. Frost Nova When [Cryo-Freeze] ends, knock back nearby enemies, dealing 60 damage. Blizznado While within [Blizzard], heal 5% of your Life every 1s. Avalanche Visible enemies within 20m of the Blizzard are slowed by 25%. Winter's Protection Allies within [Blizzard] gains 10 temporary Overhealth per second.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Description Snowboot +15% Attack Speed, Frozen ground increases Mei's Movement Speed by 35%. Coldspot +25 Health, Primary Fire and [Blizzard] can remove burn. Focused Flurries +15% Attack Speed, Max Ammo is increased by 75% but reloading takes 50% longer. Sturdy Snowfort +15% Ability Power, Ability Power is increased by 5% per each spawned Ice Pillars. Ice Sheet +50 Health, [Ice Wall] Duration is increased by 3 seconds and health is increased by 100%. Meicicle +25 Health, [Cryo-Freeze] duration is increased by 25%. Ecopoint Cryobed +20% Ability Power, on near Death, go into [Cryo-Freeze] and gain 15% Ultimate Charge. Can happen once every round. Icy Veins +10% Ability Power, [Blizzard] deals 100% increased damage. Himalayan Hat +10% Attack Speed, while within [Blizzard], gain 10% Attack Speed.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode - General Items (usable with any Hero)

Equip your enemies with mighty items to boost their combat abilities. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item (Normal) Description Compensator +5% Weapon Power. Ammo Reserves +20% Max Ammo. Weapon Grease +5% Attack Speed. Plasma Converter +5% Weapon Lifesteal. Frenzy Amplifier Eliminations grant 10% Attack Speed and 15% Move Speed for 3s. Power Playbook +10% Ability Power. Shady Spectacles +10% Ability Lifesteal. Charged Plating After you spend your Ultimate Charge, gain 25 Armor and 10% Ability Power for the rest of the round. Winning Attitude +25 Health, when you die, gain 15% Ultimate Charge. Electrolytes At the start of the round, gain 100 unrecoverable Overhealth. Field Rations While on the Objective, restore 8 Life every 1s. Adrenaline Shot +10 Health, Health Packs grant 20% Move Speed for 3s and 50 Overhealth. Running Shoes +10 Health, at the start of the round and when you first respawn, gain 20% Move Speed for 10s while out of combat. Heartbeat Sensor +5% Movespeed, Enemies below 30% Life are revealed to you. Siphon Gloves +25 Health, [Quick Melee] damage heals for 25 Life. First Aid Kit +25 Shields, Reduce the time before your Life begins regenerating by 33%. Armored Vest +25 Armor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item (Rare) Description Stockpile +5% Attack Speed, +25% Magazine Size. Aftermarket Firing Pin +10% Attack Speed, +5% Move Speed. Advanced Nanobiotics +5% Weapon Power, after healing an ally, gain 10% Attack Speed for 3s. Shieldbuster +5% Weapon Power, after dealing damage to Shields or Armor grants 15% Attack Speed for 1s. Technoleech +5% Weapon Power, +10% Weapon Lifesteal. Icy Coolant +10% Weapon Power, +5% Cooldown Reduction. Talon Modification Module +15% Weapon Power. Wrist Wraps +5% Ability Power, +10% Attack Speed. Custom Stock +5% Weapon Power, +10% Ability Power. Junker Whatchamajig +25% Starting Ult Charge. Energized Bracers +10% Ability Power, +10% Ability Lifesteal. Biolight Overflow +25 Health, +5% Ability Power, when you spend your Ultimate Charge, grant nearby allies 50 Overhealth for 3s. Multi-tool +5% Ability Power, +10% Cooldown Reduction. Nano Cola +20% Ability Power. Reinforced Titanium +25 Shields, while you have Shields, take 10% reduced Ability Damage. Iron Eyes +25 Shields, you take 15% reduced damage from Critical Hits. Cushioned Padding +25 Shields, -40% Incoming Negative Effect Duration, when affected by Stun, Sleep, or Hinder, regenerate 10% of your Max Life over 3s. Ironclad Exhaust Ports +5% Cooldown Reduction, when you use an ability, gain 25 Overhealth for 3s. Crusader Hydraulics +25 Armor, while you have Armor, take 10% less Weapon Damage. Vishkar Converter +25 Shields, convert 100 Health into Shields. Vital-E-Tee +10 Armor, Convert 100 Health into Armor. MEKA Z-Series +8% Health, Armor, and Shields.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item (Epic) Description Codebreaker +15% Weapon Power, Ignore 50% of Armor's damage reduction. Salvaged Slugs +10% Attack Speed, +25% Damage to Barriers, Weapon Damage to Barriers has a 40% chance to restore 1 ammo. Volskaya Ordnance +10% Attack Speed, deal 5% increased Weapon Damage for every 100 Max Life the target has more than you, up to 25%. Commander's Clip +10% Attack Speed, +40% Magazine Size, when you use an ability, restore 10% of your Max Ammo. Weapon Jammer +25 Armor, +10% Weapon Power, Dealing Weapon Damage steals 10% of target's bonus Attack Speed for 2s. Amari's Antidote +25 Health, +15% Weapon Power, while healing an ally below 50% Life with your Weapon, deal 15% increased Weapon Healing. Booster Jets +20% Attack Speed, when you use an ability, gain 20% Move Speed for 2s. El-Sa'ka Suppressor +10% Weapon Power, Critical Hits apply 30% Healing Reduction for 2s. Hardlight Accelerator +10% Weapon Power, +10% Cooldown Reduction, when you use an ability, gain 5% Weapon Power for 3s, stacking up to 3 times. Eye of the Spider +25% Weapon Power, deal 10% increased damage to enemies under 30% Life. The Closer +20% Weapon Power, +10% Critical Damage, Critical Hits reveal the target for 3s. Three-Tap Tommygun +10% Ability Power, +10% Attack Speed, after using an ability, your next 3 instances of Weapon Damage deal additional damage equal to 3% of the target's Life. Biotech Maximizer +25 Health, +10% Ability Power, when you use an ability that heals, reduce its cooldown by 5% for each unique ally it heals. Catalytic Crystal +15% Ability Power, ability Damage and Healing grants 20% more Ultimate Charge. Superflexor +25 Health, +10% Weapon Power, when you deal Weapon Damage or Healing, gain 5% Ability Power for 3s, stacking up to 5 times. LumériCo Fusion Drive +50 Armor, +15% Ability Power, when you use an ability, restore 50 Armor or Shields over 2s. Cybervenom +10% Ability Power, +5% Cooldown Reduction, Dealing Ability Damage applies 30% Healing Reduction for 2s. Iridescent Iris +20% Ability Power, +10% Cooldown Reduction, when you spend your Ultimate Charge, gain 100 Overhealth for 3s. Liquid Nitrogen +25 Health, +10% Ability Power, Dealing Ability Damage slows the target's Move Speed by 20% for 3s. Mark of the Kitsune +10% Ability Power, after casting an ability, your next instance of Weapon Damage or Healing deals 25 bonus damage or healing. Champion's Kit +40% Ability Power. Geneticist's Vial +25 HP, the first time you die each round, revive at 200 Life after 3s. Bloodbound +50 Health, the last enemy to deal a final blow to you is Revealed when nearby, deal 10% more damage to them and take 10% reduced damage from them. Divine Intervention +50 Shield, when you take more than 100 damage at once, restore 15% of damage taken and start regenerating your Shields. Gloomgauntlet +50 Armor, +15% Melee Damage, [Melee] damage grants 10% Move Speed and restores 5% of max Life over 2s. Phantasmic Flux Row 25 - Cell 1

Which heroes will you choose for Stadium Mode?

There you have every Hero available in Stadium Mode, along with all the abilities and items they can equip in battle. You may have noticed that not every Hero from the main roster is available to play in Stadium Mode.

Don't fret about that because Blizzard will be adding the rest of the Heroes to this mode in the future, and we will update this accordingly when they arrive.

Additionally, we will update this list when any balance changes occur and when new abilities and items are added to Stadium Mode, so be sure to bookmark this list for future updates.

Overwatch 2's Stadium Mode is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC.