About a week after Helldivers 2 players finished a nearly two-week long defense of Super Earth against a massive Illuminate invasion fleet that saw the Battle for Super Earth end in victory, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has revealed the next battle pass Warbond coming soon to the Windows PC and PS5 co-op shooter.

The Warbond is Force of Law, a riot police/SWAT-themed pass that includes several new weapons, stratagems, and armor sets, along with cosmetics like capes and skins for FRV vehicles and Exosuit mechs (this nifty graphic shows its full contents). It's scheduled to release on June 12, and like all Premium Warbonds, will cost 1,000 Super Credits ($10 worth) to purchase.

It was revealed with a sick new trailer that shows all of its gameplay items being used against the Illuminate, complete with a blend of synthwave and smooth guitar riffs that sounds straight out of an 80s action film. You can watch it via the embed below.

The name of the game with the kit added with Force of Law is crowd control, with all of its new gameplay items seemingly ideal for slowing down and disorienting large groups of enemies. The GL-52 De-Escalator support weapon grenade launcher, for example, creates large field of stunning arc electricity on impact, while the AR-32 Pacifier assault rifle boasts a high magazine suitable for cutting down hordes of Illuminate Voteless or basic Terminid bugs.

Then there's the G-109 Urchin grenade that repeatedly shocks and stuns targets you stick it to, along with a stratagem I've been waiting ages for: the AX/ARC-3 "Guard Dog" K-9, a variant of the wearable backpack drone sentries that uses an Arc Thrower-like electricity weapon.

It'll pair perfectly with the Arc Thrower itself whenever I decide to use a zap-focused build — something I tend to do frequently when fighting Illuminate or Terminids because of how shockingly (ha) effective it is against these factions. In typical Helldivers fashion, though, the "occasional (accidental) friendly bite" can occur, so it'd be a good idea to wear armor with the Electrical Conduit passive that reduces electric damage by 95% (some is in the Cutting Edge Warbond and Superstore).

Speaking of armor, there's also the BP-20 Correct Officer and BP-32 Jackboot — a set of medium and light armor respectively with a new Ballistic Padding passive. This trait reduces chest, explosive, and bleeding damage; this sounds a bit underwhelming, but the huge buff Masters of Ceremony's Reinforced Epaulettes perk got after launch tells me Arrowhead will at least make it better if it ends up feeling that way in-game.

Compared to how disappointing last month's Masters of Ceremony was, Force of Law is definitely a big step up, and a Warbond I'm actually looking forward to spending my Super Credits on. I'm also surprised that it's coming so soon after the previous pass, as while monthly Warbonds used to be a thing last year, most of them have been two or three months apart in recent times.

It's unclear if Arrowhead is now going back to that monthly release cadence or if this is merely a one-time thing, but ultimately? I just want Warbonds to be good, more than anything. I certainly won't complain about getting new Helldivers 2 content on a monthly basis, of course, but I'd rather get better additions less frequently than have the opposite be true.

