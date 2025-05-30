It's finally over. The Battle for Super Earth has ended in Helldivers 2, and the planet is standing.

This comes after weeks of fierce fighting that saw a massive Illuminate invasion, with the aliens burning through multiple planets before finally invading the heart of (managed) democracy itself, Super Earth.

Players stood their ground, and while the death toll is catastrophic, with even the president of Super Earth falling, the Helldivers are victorious.

"With the Battle for Super Earth concluded, we salute every Helldiver who stood firm in the face of annihilation. The fires of freedom burned brightest in Equality-on-Sea and across our proud cities, where courage and sacrifice turned the tide," the official Helldivers X (Twitter) account shared.



"You held the line. You brought liberty. Together, we crushed the enemy. Together, we were unstoppable. Together, we are Super Earth."

Here's how it all happened

Helldivers rallied to drive the invaders out. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

There's a few key factors to look at it in order to understand how victory was achieved.

When the invasion began, players were tasked with holding seven Mega Cities across Super Earth. The Helldivers weren't alone, with the shockingly-capable SEAF forces aiding in the fight. Their contribution can't be overstated, and these NPCs proved their worth against the Illuminate's new terrors like the Fleshmob.

Even so, one by one, multiple cities fell over 11 days of combat in the streets until only two cities remained to be defended. One of these cities was Equality-on-Sea, located in a fictionalized version of China.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here, the Chinese population of Helldivers came to fight in fury, holding the line with consistent successful operations that pushed the Illuminate back over and over and over. This provided opportunity for Helldivers who left home turf.

While the Illuminate were the main threat over the past couple of weeks, a number of players did depart Super Earth in order to get the DSS (Democracy Space Station) back online. This massive orbital war machine was taken offline just before the invasion, and so a number of brave divers took the fight back to the Automatons, scrapping an incredible 200 million machines to accumulate the metal needed for repairing the DSS.

With the return of the DSS, the Illuminate fleet was obliterated. Sanctioned celebrations like never before are currently unfolding, with some recreational fights against Terminids for Helldivers that want to relax.

Helldivers 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (via Steam).