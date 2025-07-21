The Lenovo Legion Go 2 has leaked — here's how it stacks up to the Xbox Ally X
Leaked on Chinese social media, this Lenovo Legion Go 2 is rocking a Z2 (non-extreme) APU and an impressive 32GB RAM, OLED VRR panel, and more. Here's how it stacks up to the ASUS Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.
After the reveal of the ASUS Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, you knew what was coming next.
My preferred PC gaming handheld has always been the Lenovo Legion Go. Its detachable sticks, versatile kickstand, and monstrously large screen make it as much as portable laptop replacement as it does gaming device — although admittedly, I generally recommend the ASUS ROG Ally to most people owing to its weight and ergonomics.
Microsoft and ASUS teamed up for the next generation of PC gaming handhelds, in the form of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, which is the first handheld known to be using AMD's Z2 Extreme AI APU. It should be a true powerhouse when it launches later this year, but Lenovo isn't keen to idly stand by and watch. And now, we have our first glimpse as the Lenovo Legion Go 2, shared by in yo on YouTube.
In comments on reddit, in yo explains that the Lenovo Legion Go 2 "prototype" unit he has here has both VRR and OLED, making its display a big step up from the previous model and arguably the Xbox Ally X itself, which only has VRR.
It's unknown exactly how large the screen is, but a key difference between the previous Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally was the screen size differential. The Legion Go's mammoth 8.8" inch screen was more accommodating for games designed for monitors and TVs in my view, while the ROG Ally's VRR FreeSync display helped it offset occasional frame dips, particularly while running games at lower TDPs.
Specification
Lenovo Legion Go 2 (expected)
ROG Xbox Ally X
Processor
AMD Ryzen Z2 (8-core Zen 4)
AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (8-core Zen 5)
Integrated GPU
AMD Radeon 780M (12 CUs, RDNA 3)
AMD Radeon 890M (12 CUs, RDNA 3.5)
Memory
32 GB LPDDR5
24 GB LPDDR5X
Storage
2TB
1TB
Display
VRR and OLED, size unknown, but presumed 8.8" FHD
7″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS, 120 Hz, FreeSync Premium, 500 nits
Battery
75 Wh
80 Wh
Network
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version unknown
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
On paper, the Xbox Ally X will be far more powerful than the Lenovo Legion Go 2 listed here, and should get better battery life too owing to the power consumption that often comes with OLED panels. The Legion Go 2, however, will be more powerful than the regular Xbox Ally, naturally, the latter of which is thought to be gunning for a more affordable price point.
However, that's all assuming that this prototype, which only rocks the 780M Z2 non-extreme APU, doesn't get a Z2 Extreme version. Previously, ASUS enjoyed a year-long exclusivity period with the AMD Z1 Extreme, and that could be the case again here.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
However, the Lenovo Legion Go 2 will once again win in the versatility department. It has a full trackpad for games and Windows 11 navigation issues that just remand a cursor. It also has detachable joysticks once again, as well as an integrated kickstand. This is great for saving your neck — since these devices often put a strain on your spine when using them in your lap.
What will be interesting is how these devices compete on price. This Lenovo Legion Go 2 prototype has an OLED panel and a 2TB SSD, which could add some serious heft to its price tag. Leaked prices for the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X peg them at around $899 and $599 respectively. The extra features in the Legion Go 2 could see it come in at a similar price point to the Ally X, or perhaps even higher, depending on what the final specs and SKUs become available.
Microsoft is working to improve the Windows 11 experience for PC gaming handhelds and other devices like this. In future versions of Windows 11, you will be able to boot straight into a full screen app like the Xbox PC app or Steam Big Picture mode, and multi-tasking between different windows will be navigable with a controller by default. Microsoft has said that ASUS ROG PC gaming handhelds will get these features first, owing to their partnership, but other manufacturers will receive them in early 2026.
What do you make of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 and Xbox Ally? Are you planning to pick one up? Let us know in the comments.
Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and tune in to the XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.