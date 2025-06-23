The Lenovo Legion Go 2 gets its first release date tease, which could be accurate — but treat with the biggest pinch of salt

The Legion Go 2 has already been announced, but when we can get one is still officially a mystery.

Ever since Lenovo revealed the Legion Go 2 was confirmed way back at CES in January, the biggest question has been "when can we get one?"

Now, the internet sleuths have been on the case again, and we have an 'answer.' OK, it's not really the answer, but an answer. That's because it comes from the most notoriously not reliable sources of information, a local social media account.

The news broke on Reddit (via Videocardz.)

Here's the thing. Lenovo hasn't made an official statement that says the Legion Go 2 will be out in September.

A social media account for Lenovo LATAM responding to a question from a user is not the way a release date would ever be announced. We've seen this before, and we'll see it again.

Yes, they might be right. No, don't bank on it. Until Lenovo puts out a press release, which press such as ourselves will receive from HQ, not the social media team, it is not definitely happening in September.

However, that's not to say that a September timeline isn't doable. There's one big product running similar hardware to the Lenovo Legion Go 2 that we do have a release window for.

The ROG Xbox Ally X.

It, too, will be packing AMD's latest and greatest, the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme. While we still don't have a firm release date for this, we have been told by Xbox to expect it in the holiday season. Which is basically sometime in Q4, 2025.

There's also the annual IFA show going down in Berlin during the first week in September, and Lenovo has traditionally been a fairly big part of the event.

The social media response (after being translated) suggests the Legion Go 2 will be on the online store in September. Not that it's necessarily shipping in September. It could very well go live in September and ship during Q4.

In any case, while this is not the absolute most reliable source you should definitely take as gospel, it also isn't beyond the realm of possibility.

If the Xbox Ally X is debuting in the final part of the year, it's completely plausible the Legion Go 2 would, also. Perhaps even going a little earlier, since we know it won't be getting the software enhancements that Microsoft is reserving initially for the Xbox-branded Allys.