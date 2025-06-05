Today, many will hunt for a Nintendo Switch 2 in stock. But what if I told you a better gaming handheld was on sale — or at least one that’s better for certain gamers?

The Lenovo Legion Go is a versatile handheld that puts a vast library of games in the palm of your hand. Its built-in kickstand, large screen, and detachable controllers make it stand out from competing gaming handhelds that run Windows or SteamOS. And its game library differentiates it from the Nintendo Switch 2.

Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Legion Go for $200 off, bringing the price down to $499.99. The deal slashes the price of the model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Lenovo Legion Go vs Nintendo Switch 2

Comparing the Lenovo Legion Go with the Nintendo Switch 2 is difficult. At first glance, there are some similarities between the devices.

Both are handheld gaming consoles with detachable controllers. The devices each have a kickstand, allowing you to place the display down while playing with detached controllers or a dedicated gamepad.

But that's where the similarities end, at least at a macro scale. The Nintendo Switch 2 and Lenovo Legion Go are fundamentally different devices when it comes to the games they offer.

To start, Nintendo's new console offers exclusive games that will never be available on other platforms. On the flip side, the Legion Go offers a massive library of games thanks to it running Windows (or SteamOS with a bit of work).

Picking between the Switch 2 and Legion Go will depend greatly on the games that you'd like to play. Considering both consoles cost almost $500, you may have to pick just one.

If you want to play games from your Steam library or other PC games, the Legion Go is an excellent option, especially at its discounted price of $499.99.