Why chase a Nintendo Switch 2 when the Lenovo Legion Go is $200 off, in stock, and runs Windows 11 or SteamOS?
The Nintendo Switch 2 being out of stock could be a blessing in disguise because it will make you check out the Lenovo Legion Go.
Today, many will hunt for a Nintendo Switch 2 in stock. But what if I told you a better gaming handheld was on sale — or at least one that’s better for certain gamers?
The Lenovo Legion Go is a versatile handheld that puts a vast library of games in the palm of your hand. Its built-in kickstand, large screen, and detachable controllers make it stand out from competing gaming handhelds that run Windows or SteamOS. And its game library differentiates it from the Nintendo Switch 2.
Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Legion Go for $200 off, bringing the price down to $499.99. The deal slashes the price of the model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
"Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available... the graphics render beautifully, and the combined effect of the gorgeous color gamut and crisp resolution of the display makes for a great visual experience." — Rebecca Spear
✅Perfect for: Those who want the most versatile Windows-powered gaming handheld with detachable controllers, an FPS mouse mode, built-in kickstand, and a massive (and beautiful) display.
❌Avoid if: You want a more compact gaming handheld that's better for travel.
Display: 8.8-inch IPS LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate. Processor: AMD Z1 Extreme w/ Radeon graphics. Memory: 16GB RAM. Storage: 512GB SSD. OS: Windows 11. Weight: 854g (1.88lbs).
Launch date: 2023.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30-days. Price match? ✖️. Free shipping: $25-35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $599.99 at Best Buy
Lenovo Legion Go vs Nintendo Switch 2
Comparing the Lenovo Legion Go with the Nintendo Switch 2 is difficult. At first glance, there are some similarities between the devices.
Both are handheld gaming consoles with detachable controllers. The devices each have a kickstand, allowing you to place the display down while playing with detached controllers or a dedicated gamepad.
But that's where the similarities end, at least at a macro scale. The Nintendo Switch 2 and Lenovo Legion Go are fundamentally different devices when it comes to the games they offer.
To start, Nintendo's new console offers exclusive games that will never be available on other platforms. On the flip side, the Legion Go offers a massive library of games thanks to it running Windows (or SteamOS with a bit of work).
👉Related: How to install SteamOS on Lenovo Legion Go
Picking between the Switch 2 and Legion Go will depend greatly on the games that you'd like to play. Considering both consoles cost almost $500, you may have to pick just one.
If you want to play games from your Steam library or other PC games, the Legion Go is an excellent option, especially at its discounted price of $499.99.
