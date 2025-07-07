The Lenovo Legion Go (Z1E) PC gaming handheld is $200 cheaper with this Best Buy anti-Prime Day deal — it's still my favorite handheld

It's not the latest Lenovo Legion Go, but it is the best.

When it comes to Windows-based PC gaming handhelds, there are essentially two main options: the ASUS ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go. Both have their quirks, but after testing both extensively, I ended up opting for the Lenovo Legion Go as my main Windows PC gaming handheld.

As part of this Best Buy anti-Prime Day deal, the Legion Go is down $200 off the typical asking price. Read on for why I prefer this over the ASUS ROG Ally and other handhelds.

Why I picked the Lenovo Legion Go over the ASUS ROG Ally or Steam Deck

The Lenovo Legion Go is a Z1 Extreme based handheld, and while Lenovo has put out newer models, it seems ASUS will gain exclusivity ove the Z2 Extreme with its upcoming Xbox Ally handheld. That handheld is likely going to be very expensive though, with some estimates pegging it at around $1000. If you wanted something that was almost half as expensive, the Lenovo Legion Go is arguably your best bet right now.

Priced the same as a Nintendo Switch 2 with this deal, it can't exactly run Nintendo games, but it can run the vast majority of titles available on Steam and PC Game Pass natively. Some very intensive games might not run well, but games that are well optimized such as Cyberpunk 2077 perform incredibly well on this thing. The Z1 Extreme APU is no slouch. It's also orders of magnitude more powerful than both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck as of writing, meaning you won't find yourself compromising visuals anywhere near as often as you will with both of those other gaming handheld options.

The ASUS ROG Ally also sports the Z1 Extreme of course, but there are a couple of reasons why I ended up preferring the Lenovo Legion Go over that one.

The ASUS ROG Ally is smaller. Many might prefer that fact, but most games these days are designed for larger monitors or TVs. I felt the ROG Ally screen was too small to be fully enjoyable. The Lenovo Legion Go is an inch bigger, which makes a large difference, even if you lose VRR as a trade off.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification Lenovo Legion Go Z1 Extreme ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Display 8.8″ QHD+ (2560 × 1600) IPS, 10-point touch, 500 nits 7″ FHD (1920 × 1080) IPS touch, 500 nits Refresh Rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Memory 16 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 (6400 MT/s) Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery Capacity 49.2 Wh 40 Wh Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Weight 0.85 kg (1.9 lbs) 0.608 kg (1.34 lbs) Ports & Slots Detachable Legion TrueStrike controllers 1× 3.5 mm audio jack 1× ROG XG Mobile/USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DP 1.4) microSD reader

Additionally, the Lenovo Legion Go has detachable "joycons" Nintendo-style. This makes it incredibly versatile for planting it on a desk or mounting it, which is a nice touch. It has a kick stand to compliment that versatility as well, whereas the ASUS ROG Ally does not by default (although there are plenty of accessories you can buy to add that in).

The Legion Go also has a trackpad unlike the ROG Ally, and, in my view, a better visual profile. Design is subjective though, so you'll have to decide for yourself which design you prefer there.

In any case, as products go, you could do far worse with this. I've absolutely abused my Lenovo Legion Go over the past year and have completed various games on it, including Hollow Knight and half of WH40K: Rogue Trader, installed natively via Xbox / PC Game Pass. There is a new ROG Ally on the horizon, but grabbing this today could likely save you hundreds of dollars, while still providing a comparable portable experience for most PC games.