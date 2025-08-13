I waited over a decade for this Surface Pro — the $100 discount made it worth it
Microsoft's Surface Pro 12-inch completed the vision the tech giant started years ago.
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 12-inch is the closest thing to a Windows-powered iPad, and right now, it’s $100 off. Whether you’re heading to school or just want a sleek 2-in-1 for everyday tasks, it's an excellent device to pop into a bag or use at a desk.
The current deal drops the Surface Pro 12-inch down to $699.99. You could pocket the savings, but I’d recommend putting it toward the Surface Keyboard, which turns the tablet into a full-fledged PC.
"The Surface Pro 12-inch really does a great job balancing relative affordability with performance, making it a fantastic option for anyone who values portability, inking, and innovative AI features. While it might miss out on some of the premium touches found in its larger sibling, its solid build quality, fantastic audio, and display, along with the impressive performance of its Snapdragon X Plus processor, make it a true standout in its category." — Daniel Rubino
✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, productivity work, media consumption, portable computing.
❌Don't buy if: You need a powerful device for intensive tasks, or want a true laptop and not a 2-in-1 tablet.
Surface Pro 12-inch vs iPad Air
At a glance, the Surface Pro 12-inch could be confused for an iPad Air, and I doubt that's an accident. Microsoft made several design decisions when making the Surface Pro 12-inch to make it iPad-esque.
That shift in design results in a triumph. The Surface Pro 12-inch is the dream device many of us have asked about for years. It's thin, light, and feels like a tablet.
Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden breaks down how the Surface Pro 12-inch vs. the iPad Air. It's actually shocking how two devices can have so much in common while also being so different.
The Surface Pro 12-inch runs Windows that's being scaled down to a tablet, while the iPad Air runs iPadOS, which traces its digital ancestry to a phone operating system that's been scaled up.
Choosing between the two depends on what you need. If you want a full Windows PC and prefer the built-in kickstand over Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Surface Pro 12-inch is the better fit. It also has a 90Hz display, compared to the iPad Air’s 60Hz, though most shoppers will likely care more about software than refresh rate.
Price is also a factor. Both devices sit in similar price ranges and are often discounted to similar levels (the iPad Air is on sale for $150 off at the time of publication). But you can't just look at the devices on their own.
Realistically, you'll need a keyboard for either device, and the Surface keyboard is $149.99, and the Magic Keyboard is $319.
If you're on the fence, our Surface experts have broken down the battle between the iPad Air and the Surface Pro 12-inch extensively (linked above).
More than a smaller Surface
While there are design elements the compact device has in common with its larger sibling, such as a kickstand, Microsoft took a fresh approach when making the Surface Pro 12-inch.
At the center of that refresh is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor that powers the PC. That chip allowed Microsoft to make a fanless 2-in-1 with comparable performance to much thicker, and pricier, PCs of late.
Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino highlighted that the performance of the Snapdragon X Plus is a strength rather than a weakness in our Surface Pro 12-inch review:
"I keep coming back to the comparison: Surface Pro 12-inch is as performative as an Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series (Gen 1) processor, but with no fans, less heat, and better efficiency. If you think the performance here is lacking for a 12-inch fanless Windows tablet PC, I'm going to assume you're an idiot."
The Surface Pro 12-inch isn’t just a smaller Surface or a Windows-flavored iPad. It's the device many Surface enthusiasts have been waiting to see for over a decade. Now, at $100 off, it's also a great bargain.
