It's Amazon's annual Prime Big Deal Days sale, which means there's hundreds of tech products available at much lower prices than usual. One such product is Microsoft's excellent Surface Pro 12-inch, which is 20% off right now for Amazon Prime members, bringing it down to its lowest ever price of just $649.

This is the first time we've seen the Surface Pro 12-inch on sale for this low. It launched at $799, which a lot of people argued was a bit too high, so to see it on sale for $150 off already is great for those in the market for a new Windows 2-in-1. We called it the Windows iPad Air with how good value it is.

Deal Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch: was $799 now $649 at Amazon The new Surface Pro 12-inch has a new 90Hz touchscreen display, Windows Hello face unlock, an all aluminum chassis with built-in kickstand, and a built-in wireless charger for the Surface Slim Pen. It's probably the best Windows 2-in-1 you can buy right now.

The Surface Pro 12-inch is Microsoft's latest Surface Pro, featuring a new screen-size and design that we've previously not seen on a Surface before. It has uniform display bezels, a 90Hz touchscreen, and built-in wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen too.

As it's a Surface Pro, it also has a built-in kickstand which feels great and is super handy and versatile. It means you can prop the tablet up on any surface whenever you want, without resorting to an ugly or bulky case.

It also makes the Surface Pro a great 2-in-1 tablet, should you wish to use it as a laptop. Microsoft sells an excellent optional Surface Pro 12-inch keyboard, which attaches to the device with magnets and transforms it into a capable compact laptop for on the go work.

On the inside, the Surface Pro 12-inch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus, which delivers a balance of great performance and battery life, along with 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage.

It has an NPU that outputs 45 TOPS of power, meaning it's a fully fledged Copilot+ PC capable of all the new AI features available in Windows 11, and futureproofed for many more to come.

Like its flagship sibling, it also has fast Windows Hello face unlock, which makes signing into the Surface Pro 12-inch a total breeze. Ultimately, with its all aluminum enclosure and high quality design, you can't go wrong with the Surface Pro 12-inch at $649 for Amazon's Prime Day sales.