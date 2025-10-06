The keyboard is basically free if you buy this Surface Pro 12-inch from Best Buy right now — but only for a limited time!

It's Amazon Prime Day week, and to celebrate, Best Buy is doing its own big sales event that attempt to undercut whatever Amazon is doing. That starts with this Surface Pro 12-inch deal, which bundles the keyboard for less than what you'd normally pay for the tablet alone!

Usually, the Surface Pro 12-inch is $799, but this Best Buy deal brings the Surface Pro 12-inch with its keyboard down to $749. The keyboard is usually $149, which means you're saving $200 if you go for this bundle. If you don't want the keyboard, Best Buy is also selling the Surface Pro 12-inch on its own for just $699.

Bundle Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch + Keyboard: was $899 now $749 at Best Buy You can now grab a Surface Pro 12-inch along with its keyboard accessory for just $749, which is less than the tablet on its own which usually costs $799. This complete package is an excellent portable 2-in-1 computer for productivity and consumption activities.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 12-inch was unveiled earlier this year, and is powered by Qualcomm's excellent Snapdragon X Plus, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage. It's the company's first 12-inch 2-in-1, complete with uniform display bezels, a 90Hz touchscreen, and built-in kickstand.

It's the first Surface Pro to also include built-in wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen accessory, which Microsoft sells separately. If you intend to use your Surface Pro to draw or write things down on, the Surface Slim Pen is definitely something to look into.

Of course, the Surface Pro 12-inch also has its own keyboard, which you can get bundled with the device right now from Best Buy. This keyboard is great, featuring a soft-touch plastic around the keys and palm rest giving it a high quality feel. It features a large touchpad and premium typing experience, and doubles up as a screen cover too.

$749 for both the Surface Pro 12-inch tablet and keyboard is a deal you shouldn't pass up frankly. At that price the keyboard is basically free and Best Buy is still giving you $50 off the price of a Surface Pro 12-inch on its own. Its a win-win!