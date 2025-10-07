The flagship Surface Pro 11 with an OLED display is now $400 less than an iPad Pro — only for Amazon Prime Day!

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is now on, which means we've just found an incredible deal on Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro 11. Right now, you can grab the high-end Surface Pro 11 with an OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite for just $899, that's $400 less than its retail price of $1,399, undercutting the iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes!

It's been a while since we saw a deal this good on Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro, so you should definitely jump at this deal if you've been umming and uhh-ing over getting yourself one. The Surface Pro 11 is still Microsoft's latest flagship 2-in-1 offering, with the smaller Surface Pro 12-inch coming in as a midrange alternative.

Deal Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,399 now $899 at Amazon The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, and this deal includes an OLED touchscreen display, a Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage (which is upgradable!)

When it first launched, we dubbed the Surface Pro 11 the 2-in-1 form factor perfected. With improvements to battery life and performance, it became a productivity power house that you could take with you on the go.

Under the hood, it's powered by Qualcomm's incredible Snapdragon X Elite SoC, it's flagship chip for 2024 and 2025. It's yet to be replaced, and although the Snapdragon X2 Elite has just been announced, the original Snapdragon X Elite is still plenty powerful and worth it at this price point.

This deal is for the Snapdragon X Elite, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Luckily, the Surface Pro 11 features easily upgradable storage, taking an M.2 drive and swappable just by removing a magnetic door on the back of the device. It's so easy!

Around the front, we have one of the best displays on a Windows 11 PC currently. It's a 13-inch high-resolution OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. That means colors are super contrasty, with inky-deep blacks and smooth animations thanks to that high refresh rate, making Windows 11 feel fast and fluid.

Of course, because it's a Surface Pro, it also has a built-in kickstand that sits flush with the chassis when you're not using it, but is a life saver when you do. It means you can prop the tablet up on any surface, whenever you like, without the need of an external case.

Plus, the Surface Pro 11 is also an excellent laptop if you bundle it with the Surface Pro Keyboard, which on the Surface Pro 11 can be used both connected to the tablet physically or wirelessly for even more versatility.

