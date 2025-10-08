The big Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is still happening, but not for much longer, which means you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this deal on a Surface Laptop 7, which brings its price down to the same level as the Surface Laptop 13-inch currently. It's a $200 discount, bringing it down from $999 to $799 at Amazon, right alongside its currently on sale midrange sibling at Best Buy.

Deal Save 20% ($200) Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Microsoft's flagship Surface Laptop 7 is still the latest in the lineup, and we've called it the best laptop, period. With a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 120Hz touchscreen, you can't go wrong with this incredible Windows PC, especially for $799.

It's been a little while since we last saw a good deal on the Surface Laptop 7. This one that brings it down to the same price as Microsoft's midrange alternative makes it a no-brainer, with a 20% saving on what we described in our review to be "the best laptop. Period."

And if you're part of the crowd with a PC running Windows 10, which is coming to an end (EOL), this is also a worthy contender that will last you many years to come.

On the inside, the Surface Laptop 7 is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus (10 core) with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Luckily, that SSD storage is easily upgradable, with a removable M.2 slot on the inside of the device that can be user-removable and upgraded if needed.

The Surface Laptop 7 is Microsoft's flagship laptop, besting the midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch in a number of ways. It has a larger 13.8-inch screen, which also has a higher resolution and a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes using Windows and scrolling webpages feel buttery smooth, unlike the currently same-priced midrange version.

It doesn't end there, either. The flagship Surface Laptop 7 also has Windows Hello face unlock, which is a faster and more secure method of biometric authentication that makes logging into your PC so much faster than the fingerprint reader on the 13-inch Surface Laptop. The Surface Laptop 7 also has a haptic touchpad, which just feels better to use.

Because of that, Snapdragon X Plus is also a laptop that will last you all day. It has one of the best battery lives we've tested here at Windows Central, which means it'll serve you well for years to come.

What is the current Prime Day deal on the Surface Laptop 7 Amazon is offering the flagship Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Plus for the same price as the midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch at $799, which is a $200 saving during Prime Day. This discount is exclusive to Prime members and applies for a limited time.

How does the Surface Laptop 7 compared to the midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch? The Surface Laptop 7 features a bigger, brighter, higher resolution, and higher refresh rate screen, Windows Hello face unlock, a larger variety of ports, a haptic touchpad, and a more powerful CPU and faster storage compared to the midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch at the same price.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal? Yes. The discount is part of Amazon’s Prime Day promotions, which require an active Prime membership to access.

What should Windows 10 users know about upgrading to the Surface Laptop 7? Windows 10 reaches end of support on October 14, 2025. After that date, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or technical support. Upgrading to a Windows 11 device like the Surface Laptop 7 ensures ongoing updates, security patches, and access to the latest features.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!