Right now, as part of Amazon Big Deal Days (a form of Amazon Prime Day), several of my favorite Geekom mini PCs are discounted to more affordable prices.

For instance, the Geekom IT13 that I absolutely recommend (after reviewing it), usually sells for $659.00, but right now it's only $560.00 at Amazon — that's $99 off.

You can also view more Geekom mini PC deals at Amazon.

Solid choice 🧱 Save $98.85 Geekom IT13: was $659 now $560.15 at Amazon When I conducted our Geekom IT13 review, I found that this small blue box feels bigger on the inside thanks to the reliable processors combined with ample memory and storage. The wide range of ports also adds to its convenience. — Rebecca Spear, Tech News and Gaming Editor CPU: i9-13900HK. GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics. NPU: N/A. RAM: 32GB DDR4-3200. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. 👉 See at: Amazon.com Read more ▼

Affordable mini PC 💰 Save $64.35 Geekom IT12: was $429 now $364.65 at Amazon

The Geekom IT12 is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a more affordable mini PC that can handle any basic office, school, or personal tasks. It has a modest amount of storage with a good amount of memory, plus a great range of ports for such a small device. — Rebecca Spear, Tech News and Gaming Editor CPU: i5-12450H. GPU: Intel Iris Ze Graphics. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Amazon.com Read more ▼

Small yet mighty AI PC 🖥️ Save $70 Geekom GT1 Mega: was $899.99 now $829.99 at Amazon In my Geekom GT1 Mega review, I gave this AI mini PC a perfect score, highlighting its powerful performance, ample memory and storage, and wide range of ports. It's a fantastic little device that can handle most office and creative tasks put to it. Plus, it doesn't take up a lot of room. — Rebecca Spear, Tech News and Gaming Editor CPU: Ultra 9 185H. GPU: Intel ARC Graphics. NPU: Intel AI Boost. RAM: 32GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Amazon.com Read more ▼

Tiny desktops with solid performance and plenty of ports