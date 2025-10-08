Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to grab one of my favorite Geekom mini PCs while they are on sale. They're far more affordable than desktops or laptops while providing great performance.

But right now, you can take an extra 5% off one of our favorite mini PCs that's already discounted for Amazon Big Deal Days when applying code WINDOWS12GK. That takes it from its usual price of $549.00 to just $443.32 at Amazon when the code is applied.

You can also check out more Geekom Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon.

Prime Deal ⚡ Save 19% ($105.68) GEEKOM Mini PC IT12: was $549 now $443.32 at Amazon List price is $549 but is on sale for $466.65. Using our code WINDOWS12GK during checkout, you can take off another 5%, bringing the price down to just $443.32!

Make an affordable mini PC even less expensive

Geekom IT12 is a compact Windows PC that's packed with Intel i7-1280P, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

In addition to having reviewed several Geekom mini PCs over the years, I've also previously written about how they're affordable while also being reliable and trustworthy, unlike some other shady mini PC brands out there.

The Geekom IT12 in particular has a blue metal casing that puts me in mind of Doctor Who's Tardis, since, despite it being a compact device, its Intel i7-1280P processor still offers solid performance while being paired with capacity 32GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD.

What's more, this thing is loaded with ports. There are two USB-A ports on the front along with a headphone jack for easy reach. Then on the back, there are two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an ethernet port.

It even offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so all of your various accessory connection needs are met.

Like many other mini PCs, Geekoms are small and easy to tuck out of sight. Geekom makes this even easier, though, by supplying mounting plates in the box. That way, you can connect it to the back of a compatible monitor for a sleek and tidy desk.

Geekom Mini PC FAQ

The Geekom IT12 can handle standard office, school, and personal tasks. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Geekom and mini PCs in general aren't something that many people are familiar with, so I've taken a moment to answer several commonly asked questions about them.

Is a mini PC worth buying? If you just need a simple PC that can handle basic office, school, or personal tasks like video streaming, video conferences, document writing, and even Photoshop edits than a mini PC can handle all of that while costing much less than many laptops and desktops.

Do mini PCs run Windows? While there are some Mac Mini PCs out there, the vast majority of mini PCs do run Windows.

What are the advantages of a Geekom mini PC? Mini PCs don't take up a lot of room, so you can have a cleaner computer setup. They also tend to cost less than many laptops and desktops while still offering solid performance.

What are the disadvantages of a Geekom mini PC? Mini PCs typically don't have the best thermal systems, have limited upgradeability, and often don't have as high performance as standard desktops.

Are mini PCs good for AAA gaming? Most mini PCs do not have powerful enough GPUs to handle AAA gaming locally. However, you can you services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce NOW to stream AAA games onto a mini PC.

