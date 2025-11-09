How I turned a cheap mini PC into a AAA gaming machine — tips for inexpensive and reliable cloud gaming with NVIDIA and Xbox

You can game for a lot less if you use a mini PC with the right accessories and services. Here's how to do that.

Cyberpunk 2077 being played on an Alienware monitor running from GeForce NOW on a Geekom GT1 Mega mini PC.
If you set it up correctly, you can easily play everything from AAA games to indie games using a mini PC. Here's how it works. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

One of the lesser-known secrets to budget gaming actually revolves around using a mini PC rather than a laptop, desktop, console, or gaming handheld.

Despite having a relatively modest graphics card, I can and have easily played AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, and much more while getting super high frame rates on a cheap mini PC, even though it has a simple GPU. And it's all thanks to cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW.