How I turned a cheap mini PC into a AAA gaming machine — tips for inexpensive and reliable cloud gaming with NVIDIA and Xbox

If you set it up correctly, you can easily play everything from AAA games to indie games using a mini PC. Here's how it works.

One of the lesser-known secrets to budget gaming actually revolves around using a mini PC rather than a laptop, desktop, console, or gaming handheld.

Despite having a relatively modest graphics card, I can and have easily played AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, and much more while getting super high frame rates on a cheap mini PC, even though it has a simple GPU. And it's all thanks to cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Here's how to get an affordable gaming setup on a mini PC, just like the one I have. I've also provided recommendations for my top mini PC to use when gaming.