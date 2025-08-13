Ahead of Germany’s Gamescom this month, ASUS and Xbox’s lower-tier ROG Xbox Ally has appeared on Amazon US (but has since noped out with a 404). The listing included what seems to be a new image showcasing its specs alongside the #playALLYourgames tagline, though we’ll have to wait until release to see if that promise holds up.

Frustratingly, there’s still no confirmed US price, despite the recent leak of its euro pricing.

Amazon listing appears just days before Gamescom

Spotted by Tom Warren on Twitter (now X), the Amazon US page for the white, base model ROG Xbox Ally is now live. The listing includes a promotional image that appears to be new, showcasing the full specs, including the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 6400Mhz dual-channel RAM.

There’s still no release date or confirmed price, but with Gamescom just days away, rumors suggest we’ll get those details soon, especially with Xbox confirmed to be attending.

Euro leaks set expectations, but US prices remain a mystery

Screenshot of scrapped data from Amazon's brief listing for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally. (Image credit: Future)

Recent leaks suggest the ROG Xbox Ally will be priced at €599 in Europe, with the higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X coming in at €899. While it’s tempting to assume the US prices will mirror those figures in dollars, regional differences in taxes and tariffs mean it’s not guaranteed.

These numbers do, however, align closely with previous predictions and earlier leaks, which could indicate we might see $599 and $899, respectively.

A quick look at what to expect from the base model

(Image credit: ASUS and Xbox)

The specs of the device have been reportedly on heavily but it’s still worth noting exactly what the Amazon listing shows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Feature Details Display 7-inch, 500 nits, 1080p touchscreen, 120Hz refresh rate Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A (Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics) Memory 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz dual-channel RAM Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 SSD (upgradeable) Operating System Windows 11 Home Game Access Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Play Anywhere, Steam, Epic Games Store, and other PC platforms Design White with ergonomic handheld grips inspired by Xbox controllers

I’m more curious to see how the Z2 A and Z2 E actually perform, as early testing suggests there may be only modest gains over the Z1 E. I’m hoping that’s more of a driver issue than an actual hardware limitation.

If the performance uplift is as small as reports suggest, it could explain why Valve is holding back on a Steam Deck 2.

As SteamOS developer Pierre-Loup Griffais put it, “we don’t think that’s a meaningful enough upgrade for developers and users” when referring to a 20-30% jump. I tend to agree. If the Z2 E’s rumored 10% boost over the Z1 E is accurate, it wouldn’t be enough to convince me to upgrade from my current ROG Ally.

Though I must confess I am still intrigued about the Xbox integration and full-screen experience that reduces Windows background tasks.

All eyes on Gamescom for confirmation

(Image credit: Microsoft | ASUS)

Gamescom 2025 runs from August 20-24 in Cologne, with Opening Night Live taking place on August 19. With Xbox confirmed to attend, the event is a likely venue for ASUS to reveal pricing and a release date for both the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

Rumors suggest preorders could open during Gamescom. With a mid-October 2025 launch to follow. The timing of the Amazon US listing does hint that ASUS is gearing up for a marketing push.