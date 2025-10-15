The Xbox Ally X comes in black, and is the more powerful of the two new handhelds.

The embargo has lifted, and outlets are sharing thoughts on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally handhelds. The devices are the result of a partnership between Microsoft and ASUS, merging the former's software with the latter's hardware.



Both devices are meant to build on ASUS' prior work, introducing new options that are more enticing to players in the Xbox ecosystem. Overall, there is a lot of praise for the performance turned in by the Xbox Ally X, which is capable of running even many of the latest games other handhelds like the Steam Deck simply can't.



That's juxtaposed with the user experience. Despite some streamlining, it's very evident that this is still a Windows-powered gaming handheld. If you like that, great! If not, you'll have some frustrations. Additionally, you have to pay for that performance, as the Xbox Ally X commands a $1,000 price tag in the U.S.



Below, I've gathered a range of excerpts from various reviews, giving an overview of the different opinions that reviewers have had in the lead-up to these devices becoming more widely available.

IGN (9/10): "The Xbox Full Screen Experience alone would probably be enough for me to recommend the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X to anyone looking for a new handheld gaming PC. But the fact that it’s so comfortable to use and performs so well is just icing on the cake. All it really needs now is a couple of software updates to really refine the Full Screen Experience and it will be a device for the history books."

Engadget (88/100): "Still, despite some minor caveats, Microsoft has finally put its spin on portable PC gaming (with an assist from ASUS) and brought some welcome upgrades to the space that have made the ROG Xbox Ally X a top shelf device."

Gizmodo (4/5): "If this is what we can expect from "Xbox" going forward, then console gamers had better get used to their new PC playground—whether that means adjusting power and graphics settings or dealing with Windows' penchant for bugs and missing settings. But it also means a cleaner, more gamer-focused experience than any other handheld Windows device released over the past several years can match."

Eurogamer (Unscored): "Only you can say if £800 is a reasonable price for a handheld that is capable of playing new, technically demanding games, but it's essentially what you need to pay to get this level of performance. Ultimately, I like what the ROG Xbox Ally X offers. It's not a true Xbox handheld console, but for a lot of people it's probably a better, more versatile device."

The Verge (6/10 & 4/10): "At $599 and $999 respectively, the white Xbox Ally and black Xbox Ally X are the priciest "Xboxes" ever made. Yes, everything is more expensive these days, and it's hard to even find the MSI Claw 8 that I'd otherwise recommend over the Xbox Ally X. But I'd personally wait until the dust has settled here — unless you're willing to pay $1,000 to beta test what could be Microsoft's vision for the future of consoles."

A powerful handheld at a high cost

The Xbox Ally X delivers on hardware, but with a high price tag. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Of course, Windows Central staff have also been going hands-on with both of these devices. Gaming editor Rebecca Spear has a review up for the Xbox Ally X, as well as a review for the Xbox Ally, both with some support from executive editor Jez Corden.



She praised the comfortability of the higher-end model and its ability to play newer games such as Final Fantasy 16, scoring it a 4.5/5. The lower-end regular Xbox Ally scored a 4/5, again praising how comfortable it is to use, but with additional criticism for the Steam Deck-level performance it turns in, as well as the slightly weaker battery.



Personally, I am quite interested in the Xbox Ally X, but the sheer price means it's not going to be viable for me to acquire one any time soon.



If you're interested in grabbing either model, you won't be waiting too much longer. Both the Xbox Ally X and the Xbox Ally are slated to launch in most countries on Oct. 16, 2025.

