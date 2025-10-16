Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X have always been marketed as Windows 11 gaming PCs that happen to be handhelds.

Reviews for the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X have gone live, and it's apparent that some people thought this was going to be an Xbox console that could run native Xbox games.

But that's never been the pitch.

The Xbox Ally has always been marketed as a Windows PC in handheld form that can be used to run PC Game Pass titles, various PC gaming services, and Xbox Play Anywhere titles.

While I admit the naming convention is initially confusing and evokes console expectations, its Windows 11 PC functionality shouldn't come as a surprise. These devices have not only been marketed as Windows 11 handhelds from the start, but they clearly align with Microsoft and Xbox's overall gaming strategy.



In fact, this is one of the best examples of the "This is an Xbox" campaign, whether or not you like it. But Xbox fans don't need to worry. Consoles are still in Xbox's plans. The Xbox Ally is just an expansion of what it means to be "Xbox."

Confusing naming, sure, but we've always known this was a Windows PC handheld

It's a Windows 11 PC. Just like the original ROG Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I'll be the first to admit that seeing the word "Xbox" makes me think console, given that the word has been specifically linked to a console over much of the last two decades.

However, Xbox has actively been working to change "Xbox" from just meaning console to meaning gaming in general. What's more, ASUS ROG and Xbox have been very clear from the start that the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are Windows 11 handheld gaming PCs, and this is by design.

Now, it's possible people could just be confusing the Xbox Ally with Xbox's first-party handheld that was sidelined earlier this year. But if you've been paying attention to current trends and Microsoft's messaging, you know why this happened.

The truth is, console sales have been in decline as PC gaming has increased, causing Microsoft, and thus, Xbox, to rethink its strategy. In other words, console hardware isn't Xbox's sole focus anymore, and it needs to expand its focus to stay relevant.

As has been demonstrated by the admittedly confusing "This is an Xbox" campaign, Xbox has been working to associate its name with cloud gaming, PC gaming, and more; not just console gaming. This is why more Xbox titles are being ported to PC. We've seen the company pushing Xbox in this direction over the last decade.

Another thing to note is that despite being a Windows 11 handheld, the word "Xbox" in the Xbox Ally's title is there to intentionally reflect Xbox expectations for a PC, specifically interface expectations.



You have to remember, Microsoft develops Windows as well as Xbox. The real battle here, as I've previously written about, is Windows vs SteamOS on handhelds.

ASUS ROG and Xbox are competing directly with the Steam Deck, which uses the Linux-based SteamOS rather than Windows 11. Obviously, Microsoft would prefer that Windows be the handheld operating system of choice for most handhelds on the market, so it's gotten involved.

If you've used a Steam Deck, then you know how the simplified SteamOS interface is generally vastly preferred over Windows. That's because it makes Valve's handheld feel more like a console dedicated solely to gaming.

Of course, you can also go into desktop mode and use the Steam Deck as a Linux PC, if you want, but at any rate, it's a far less bloated and messy experience than on Windows handhelds like the original ROG Ally that released two years ago.

The Windows 11 Xbox Ally handhelds are in direct competition with SteamOS Steam Deck. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

By partnering with ASUS ROG to create the company's next-gen Windows handheld, Microsoft is taking an active stand to boost and improve the user experience for Windows handheld gaming PCs.

I'll be the first to admit that Microsoft's handheld optimization attempts feel like a band-aid over a much bigger problem that still needs refinement. However, the Xbox full-screen experience on the new Xbox Ally does help reduce background activity and simplifies the interface so that it's more akin to SteamOS.

So yes, Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are PC gaming devices in handheld form, and they have "Xbox" in the name to show that Microsoft is involved to improve the handheld gaming experience on Windows, and also because Xbox refers to PC Game Pass and Cloud gaming, which play well on handhelds.

Of course, console fans don't need to worry. Microsoft is also working on next-gen consoles. The Xbox Ally handhelds are just part of the strategy to push more into PC gaming while improving Windows handheld gaming.

Gaming handheld PCs have been a relatively niche and (and very expensive) product over the last few years, but they are becoming more mainstream, with the Xbox Ally X leading the next-gen charge. If handheld gaming PCs aren't your thing, that's fine. You can wait for the next Xbox console.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!