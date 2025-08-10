This RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop Just Dropped to $649.99 — The Affordable Back-to-School Battle Station

Right now, the ASUS TUF A15 is the most affordable way to get an RTX 4060 in a gaming laptop.

Gaming PCs don't have to cost a fortune, even if you need one that you can pack into a bag and take on the go. The ASUS TUF A15 is a budget-friendly laptop at full price, but its current $250 discount drops it into extreme value territory.

A 27% discount on the ASUS TUF A15 drops the price of the gaming laptop to $649.99. For that price, you get an RTX 4060 and an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, which are enough to power the latest PC games.

ASUS TUF A15: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Staples This laptop is the most affordable way I've found to get an RTX 4060. The ASUS TUF A15 delivers excellent value and is a great choice for 1080p gaming. ✅Perfect for: Gaming at a desk or on the go. The TUF lineup is designed to be affordable while still being able to play the latest games. ❌Avoid if: You want to game at 1440p or 4K. The specs of the ASUS TUF A15 are not enough to run modern games at those resolutions and the laptop only has a 1080p display. Display: 1920x1080, 144Hz refresh rate. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Staples

Why this RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal stands out

Sometimes shopping for a gaming laptop just comes down to specs. The ASUS TUF A15 does not flip, fold, roll, or break in half. Instead, it packs a bunch of good hardware into an affordable PC.

This discounted model pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS with an RTX 4060. Those specs should be good enough to play many of the best PC games at 1080p, though you'll have to adjust settings accordingly.

Games like Hogwarts Legacy, Fortnite, Minecraft, and League of Legends should be able to run well when the resolution of the game is set to 1080p.

The laptop's 512GB PCIe SSD is enough space for a handful of large games or a larger collection of smaller titles. This model has 16GB of RAM, though you can upgrade that to 32GB.

Its display, which has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1920x1080p resolution, aligns nicely with the laptop's internals. While there are panels out there with higher specs, this screen will get the most out of the ASUS TUF A15 without being overkill.

ASUS TUF A15 ports RJ45 Ethernet

HDMI 2.1

USB4

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with Power Delivery

USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

Audio combo jack

Kensington Lock

USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (on the right side)

The ASUS TUF A15 has a full number pad, which is a nice addition for gaming (or working on an Excel spreadsheet). The W, A, S, and D keys are a different color than the rest of the keyboard, making it easier to locate those keys that are often used for controls.

The arrow keys of the ASUS TUF A15 are relatively small. I'd suggest sticking with WASD controls, the number pad, or a mouse when it comes to input.

Along the sides of the laptop, you'll see a nice selection of ports.

The ASUS TUF A15 has passed MIL-STD-810H for durability, which includes tests for drops vibration, humidity, and extreme temperatures. I don't recommend trying to replicate those tests yourself, but it's always nice to have a piece of hardware that can withstand some wear and tear.