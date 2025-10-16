Get the best out of 1080P gaming with the MSI Gaming RTX 5070 12G Shadow 2X OC Graphics Card.

Hardcore PC gamers are always on the lookout for affordable GPUs to run games with optimal performance and graphics, while having leftover change to buy more games or pay the bills.

One such GPU is the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 (12G Shadow 2X OC edition), which has just received its biggest discount since March 2025. For a limited time, you can grab this graphics card for $499.99 at Best Buy, which is $50 cheaper than its usual MSRP of $549.99.

What makes this graphics card worth buying?

While this GPU may not have the most advanced tech compared to its sibling, the RTX 5070 Ti, the NVIDIA MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 (12G Shadow 2X OC edition) has plenty of features that make it a worthwhile purchase for players wanting to experience PC gaming at 1080-1440P resolution.

It's outfitted with DLSS 4, 6144 CUDA Cores, 12GB GDDR7 VRAM, 192 (988 TOPS) Tensor cores, and more technically-advanced components that will enable your PC rig to run games like Battlefield 6, Baldur's Gate 3, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 at high 1440p resolutions and framerates potentially above 80fps (even when Battlefield 6 is on its 'Overkill' graphical preset).

It also includes a TORX Fan 5.0 dual-fan for enhanced air pressure and airflow to safeguard against overheating, and a consolidated design (231mm long) so it can fit snuggly inside compact PC cases.

Aside from its 12GB VRAM, which makes it unsuitable for AI workloads, one of the biggest shortcomings of the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 is its MSRP of $549.99, which critics argue is too much for this device.

Thankfully, Amazon has come to alleviate that steep price point with a 9% discount, bringing it to $499.99 at Best Buy. Additionally, it's also on sale for $499.99 at Walmart and $499.99 at Amazon (exclusively for Amazon Prime members).

A $50 or higher price drop is exceptionally rare for a GPU outside of peak trading events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. Making this a golden opportunity to snag yourself this high-quality GPU at a more appropriate price while it lasts.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to access Amazon's discount deal? Yes. Amazon's discount is only available for Amazon Prime members, so you will need to become a member to access it.

Is it on sale at other retailers? Yes. This GPU is also on sale at $499.99 at Best Buy and $499.99 at Walmart, both of which don't require membership subscriptions to access, as their deals are open to the public.

Is this GPU good for AI workloads? Sadly, no, as this graphics card only has 12GB of VRAM. For running larger local LLMs, ideally, you will need a GPU with 16GB of VRAM, like the RTX 5080 or RTX 5090.

What is the performance like for gaming? This graphics card can run games potentially up to 1440p resolution with +80fps when a game's graphical settings are set to Ultra High.

