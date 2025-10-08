It's a great time to be a PC gamer who needs a new graphics card in their system. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, Best Buy's Techtober, and Newegg's FantasTech II sales events have triple-digit discounts on many NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, helping you buy at MSRP or at least very close.
I scoured the internet for the biggest price drops on GeForce RTX 5000 and Radeon RX 9000 cards, but I've also included older generations that are also enjoying huge discounts.
Best NVIDIA GPU deals I found so far
👀 Pricing: Matches the $379 MSRP
VRAM: 8GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,692MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: Two slots.
👉 See at: Walmart.com
💰 Price check: $379.99 at Amazon
🚨Get a free copy of ARC Raiders with this GPU.
👀 Pricing: $10 above MSRP
VRAM: 12GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,685MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: 2.4 slots.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $559.99 at Amazon
🚨Get a free copy of ARC Raiders with this GPU.
👀 Pricing: $200 above MSRP
VRAM: 16GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,730MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: 3.5 slots.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
💰 Price check: $1,199.99 at Amazon (Prime required)
👀 Pricing: $20 above MSRP
VRAM: 8GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,595MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: 2.5 slots.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
💰 Price check: $339.99 at Newegg