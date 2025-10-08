NVIDIA and AMD GPU prices keep dropping — why it makes sense to upgrade now for less

This is your chance to land a killer RTX upgrade without overspending.

Prime GPU deals
AMD and NVIDIA GPUs are deeply discounted, but only for a limited time. (Image credit: Sapphire | PNY | ASUS | Future)
It's a great time to be a PC gamer who needs a new graphics card in their system. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, Best Buy's Techtober, and Newegg's FantasTech II sales events have triple-digit discounts on many NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, helping you buy at MSRP or at least very close.

I scoured the internet for the biggest price drops on GeForce RTX 5000 and Radeon RX 9000 cards, but I've also included older generations that are also enjoying huge discounts.

Best NVIDIA GPU deals I found so far

PNY Epic-X ARGB OC RTX 5060 Ti
RTX 5060 Ti
Save 17% ($80)
PNY Epic-X ARGB OC RTX 5060 Ti: was $459.99 now $379.99 at Walmart

👀 Pricing: Matches the $379 MSRP

VRAM: 8GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,692MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: Two slots.

👉 See at: Walmart.com

💰 Price check: $379.99 at Amazon

PNY Epic-X ARGB OC RTX 5070
RTX 5070
Save 20% ($140)
PNY Epic-X ARGB OC RTX 5070: was $699.99 now $559.99 at Best Buy

🚨Get a free copy of ARC Raiders with this GPU.

👀 Pricing: $10 above MSRP

VRAM: 12GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,685MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: 2.4 slots.

👉 See at: BestBuy.com

💰 Price check: $559.99 at Amazon

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 5080
RTX 5080
Save 17% ($251)
Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 5080: was $1,450.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

🚨Get a free copy of ARC Raiders with this GPU.

👀 Pricing: $200 above MSRP

VRAM: 16GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,730MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: 3.5 slots.

👉 See at: BestBuy.com

💰 Price check: $1,199.99 at Amazon (Prime required)

ASUS Prime OC RTX 5060
RTX 5060
Save 16% ($60)
ASUS Prime OC RTX 5060: was $379.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

👀 Pricing: $20 above MSRP

VRAM: 8GB GDDR7. Boost clock: 2,595MHz. Cooling: Three fans. Size: 2.5 slots.

👉 See at: Amazon.com

💰 Price check: $339.99 at Newegg

ASUS TUF Gaming OC RTX 5070 Ti
RTX 5070 Ti
Save 15% ($150)
ASUS TUF Gaming OC RTX 5070 Ti: was $999.99