Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2025 is set to kick off on October 6, but you might not need to do any more shopping once you see the tech deals available at Best Buy's competing Techtober event that's already underway.
Laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, components, and more are discounted, and not just by a small amount. After combing through the new deals that just went live at Best Buy this morning, I pulled 16 top discounts that will save you up to $700.
Even better, those with a Best Buy Plus or Total membership can receive a $50 bonus reward when buying a new Windows laptop worth $499 or more. I explain further at the end of my collection; for now, let's check out the best deals I could find at Best Buy.
Best Buy Techtober Deals: Quick Links
- See all Techtober deals at Best Buy — up to $700 off laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and more
- Top laptop and PC deals at Best Buy Techtober — Prices starting at $579
- Top monitor deals at Best Buy Techtober — Prices from $199
- Top accessory deals at Best Buy Techtober — Up to 65% off
Top laptop and PC deals at Best Buy Techtober
"With a magnesium chassis as light as air and as tough as stone, Snapdragon X series chipsets that barely sip on the physics-defying massive battery, and a great balance of practical function and aesthetic form, the Zenbook A14 is one of the best laptops of the year."
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, OLED, 60Hz, non-touch CPU: Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"The Alienware 16X Aurora is the brand's best value to date, combining a mid-range collection of components to produce sturdy 1080p gaming experiences in a chassis that feels far more luxurious than its price would suggest." — Tabitha Baker, GamesRadar
Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, 240Hz, VA. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: 13 TOPS. RAM: 32GB DDR5. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ❌
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 takes everything great about its predecessor and makes it thinner, lighter, and longer-lasting. This is a phenomenal 2-in-1 convertible laptop that also benefits from being a Copilot+ PC."
Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800, OLED, touch, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅
👉 See at: BestBuy.com