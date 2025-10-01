Newegg has kicked in October's door with a host of new PC-related deals as part of its Gametober sales event.
Looking through the deals, I'm seeing major discounts on everything from PC components to PC peripherals, including CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, monitors, motherboards, and more.
There are a lot of deals available at Newegg's site, but I combed through the full list to pull out these 11 top discounts.
Some won't last long — several wrap up at the end of the day — so be sure to check out if you see something you need.
Best GPU deals at Newegg's Gametober event
NVIDIA's RTX 3060 with 12GB of VRAM remains a popular option for PC gamers looking for a quality 1080p experience.
The MSI Ventus version of the 12GB RTX 3060 is a quality option for 1080p gaming, and the dual-fan setup means it'll fit into more PCs.
This AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT from PowerColor features 16GB of VRAM, a boost clock up to 3,230MHz, and full PCIe 5.0 x16 support. It's a stellar option for 144p gaming in 2025.
PowerColor's Reaper Radeon RX 9070 XT features a triple-fan cooling system, 16GB of VRAM, and a boost clock up to 2,970MHz. This is a great option for those who want to game at 4K, and it has full access to all of the latest FSR 4 advancements.
Sapphire's Nitro+ version of the Radeon RX 9070 XT has a stellar triple-fan cooling system that allows it to boost up to 3,060MHz, making it faster than many competitors. It has 16GB of VRAM and has full access to FSR 4, making it a great option for 4K gaming.
The RTX 5070 Ti is what I have in my gaming PC, and I have no complaints. It can crush 1440p and will handle 4K, especially with access to all of the latest DLSS 4 features like Multi Frame Gen. It has 16GB of VRAM to keep you set for years to come.
Best CPU deals at Newegg's Gametober event
🚨 Use promo code "SSE2325" at checkout for the full discount.
"AMD delivers phenomenal single-core performance in what is otherwise a mid-range processor in its latest Ryzen 9000 Series of desktop chips, with a 'good enough' generational multi-core improvement."
🚨 Includes a free MSI MAG 240mm liquid cooling AiO (~$120 value)
"The Intel Core i7-14700K offers excellent performance for gaming and intensive tasks, but it's a modest upgrade over the previous generation, making it less essential for those already using last year's model."
Best SSD deals at Newegg's Gametober event
🚨 Use code "EPE677" at checkout for the full discount.
"Competitive pricing, top-tier performance, and excellent durability make the Platinum P41 an easy recommendation for your next PC upgrade."
"With the 990 Pro, Samsung made some big updates to make its cult-favorite 980 Pro flagship solid-state drive even better. While the 980 Pro is a reliable drive that delivers solid speeds, the 990 Pro elevates that experience with performance that leaves all its rivals in the dust."
Samsung's hybrid PCIe 4.0/5.0 M.2 NVMe SSD can hit up to 7,250MB/s read and 6,300MB/s write speeds, making it perfect for high-performance computing with excellent future-proofing.
What is Newegg's Gametober event?
Newegg's Gametober sales event is taking place for the entire month of October 25.
It primarily focuses on PC build components, including processors, graphics cards, solid-state drives, motherboards, and peripherals.
Deals are moving in and out of discount territory on the regular, so if you see something you need, be sure to note any firm expiries as noted on the Newegg product page.
Is Newegg hosting any other sales in October?
Yes, Newegg's FantasTech Sale II is expected to kick off on October 6 at 12 AM PST and will run until October 12.
This Newegg sale will compete with Amazon's Big Deal Days, which kicks off on October 7 and ends on October 8.
What happens if prices drop further during Newegg's FantasTech Sale II?
I can't guarantee that prices at Newegg won't drop further during its FantasTech Sale II compared to the current Gametober event.
However, I do urge you to check out the full list of discounted items that have price protection in place from October 1 until October 5, when the FantasTech Sale II begins.
If an item with price protection drops in price again before October 12, you'll be able to reclaim the difference.
