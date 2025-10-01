Newegg's Gametober event runs for the full month of October, but specific deal discounts are only available for a more limited time.

Newegg has kicked in October's door with a host of new PC-related deals as part of its Gametober sales event.

Looking through the deals, I'm seeing major discounts on everything from PC components to PC peripherals, including CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, monitors, motherboards, and more.

There are a lot of deals available at Newegg's site, but I combed through the full list to pull out these 11 top discounts.

Some won't last long — several wrap up at the end of the day — so be sure to check out if you see something you need.

Best GPU deals at Newegg's Gametober event

Best CPU deals at Newegg's Gametober event

Best SSD deals at Newegg's Gametober event

What is Newegg's Gametober event? Newegg's Gametober sales event is taking place for the entire month of October 25. It primarily focuses on PC build components, including processors, graphics cards, solid-state drives, motherboards, and peripherals. Deals are moving in and out of discount territory on the regular, so if you see something you need, be sure to note any firm expiries as noted on the Newegg product page.

Is Newegg hosting any other sales in October? Yes, Newegg's FantasTech Sale II is expected to kick off on October 6 at 12 AM PST and will run until October 12. This Newegg sale will compete with Amazon's Big Deal Days, which kicks off on October 7 and ends on October 8.

What happens if prices drop further during Newegg's FantasTech Sale II? I can't guarantee that prices at Newegg won't drop further during its FantasTech Sale II compared to the current Gametober event. However, I do urge you to check out the full list of discounted items that have price protection in place from October 1 until October 5, when the FantasTech Sale II begins. If an item with price protection drops in price again before October 12, you'll be able to reclaim the difference.

