Legion Go S is the cheapest Windows handheld gaming PC right now during Prime Day — I still wouldn't buy it, I'd buy this other one instead

Several handheld gaming PCs have gone on sale during Amazon Prime Day (July 8 through July 11), but the highest discount is for the Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows, Z2 Go).

A 32% off anti-Prime Day deal drops the price down from $729.99 to just $499.99 at Best Buy. That's $230 in savings, and it finally brings this usually overpriced handheld down to a reasonable cost for what it offers.

Even so, it's hard to recommend this handheld when better options are available at a slightly higher price point.

If you're interested in getting a Windows handheld gaming PC on sale right now, I'd suggest going with the Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme), which usually sells for $749.99, but is currently $549.99 at Best Buy. That's $200 off.

You'll only pay an additional $50, and you'll get more out of the Legion Go in the long run.

Save $200 Lenovo Legion Go (Z1E): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy "Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available. The casing is a bit thick and might be hard for some to hold. Additionally, battery life isn't ideal, the setting software is limited, and sometimes gameplay can be choppy. However, the graphics render beautifully, and the combined effect of the gorgeous color gamut and crisp resolution of the display makes for a great visual experience." — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants a handheld that can be used for all-around entertainment and gaming. ❌ Avoid if: You specifically want a handheld that supports VRR. See at: Best Buy

Legion Go is an all-around entertainment device

You can detach the Legion Go controllers and prop the screen up via a built-in kickstand. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Of all of the handhelds currently on sale for Prime Day, the original Legion Go, selling for just $549.99 at Best Buy ($200 off), is the best option to go with.

The Legion Go is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which is more powerful than the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go in the Legion Go S (Windows) that's currently on sale. In other words, you'll be able to run more games on the Legion Go since it has more oomph.

I wrote the Legion Go review for Windows Central, and since then, it's been one of my favorite Windows handhelds. It stands apart (literally) from others since it has a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers.

When I was really sick a year ago and too weak to hold a handheld, I was able to prop the Legion Go up on my bedside end table and then play games using the detached controllers in my hands.

I also use this device to simply stream shows or watch YouTube while in this tabletop mode. It's the perfect all-around entertainment device due to its more unique build.

Thanks to its relatively large 8.8-inch touchscreen that supports up to 144Hz, game visuals can look rather stunning and details are easier to see than on some smaller handheld screens.

It's worth noting that the Legion Go doesn't support VRR (variable refresh rate), though, so some games won't look quite as smooth on Legion Go as they would on Legion Go S, ROG Ally, MSI Claw 8 AI+, or other VRR-capable handhelds.

Still, performance on the Legion Go is fantastic thanks to the previously mentioned Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. You'll be able to play a wide range of games while having the device in handheld or tabletop mode.

There's also the Legion Go S (SteamOS), which is like a more powerful Steam Deck

The Legion Go S (SteamOS) has the same casing design as the Windows variant, but it operates more like a Steam Deck. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Of course, if a Windows handheld isn't your cup of tea, then I'd recommend checking out the newly launched Legion Go S (SteamOS, Z2 Go). It isn't on sale, but it has a lower price point of $599.99 at Best Buy.

As I recently said in my Legion Go S (SteamOS, Z1 Extreme) review, this handheld is basically like having a Steam Deck with a bit more power and better battery life.

Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS, Z2 Go): $599.99 at Best Buy "There are a lot of things going for the Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) gaming handheld, including its extremely comfortable ergonomic design, 8-inch VRR touchscreen, smooth performance, and responsive controls. However, it costs significantly more than a Steam Deck for that higher performance, and the fans get very loud at the first opportunity. If you're willing to spend more than a Steam Deck, it can make for a fantastic SteamOS handheld gaming PC, though." — Rebecca Spear Windows Central review ⭐⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ½ ✅ Perfect for: People who want a Steam-Deck-like handheld with a bit more oomph. ❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer to go with the more powerful Z1 Extreme version. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com